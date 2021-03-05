Wiregrass Kings win consolation game at NACA tourney

Dothan’s Wiregrass Kings won the consolation championship of the National Association of Christian Athletes Division 4 Tournament in Dayton, Tenn., on Friday afternoon, beating New Bern (N.C.) 78-74.

The Kings went 2-1 at the national tournament.

Nolan Perry, who earned all-tournament team honors, scored 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half and knocking down 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter. He also had five steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Christian Miller, Kane Helder and Tanner White all contributed 12 points and Aden Spann had nine points. Spann also had four steals, while Andrew Miller had a team-high five rebounds.

The Kings will play in another national tournament March 15-20, competing in the National Homeschool Basketball Championships in Springfield, Mo.