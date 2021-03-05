 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiregrass Kings win consolation game at NACA tourney
0 comments

Wiregrass Kings win consolation game at NACA tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wiregrass Kings

Members of the Wiregrass Kings boys basketball team pose with their trophy after winning the consolation championship Friday in the National Association of Christian Athletes Division 4 Tournament in Dayton, Tenn. The Kings went 2-1 at the tournament.

 Contributed Photo

Dothan’s Wiregrass Kings won the consolation championship of the National Association of Christian Athletes Division 4 Tournament in Dayton, Tenn., on Friday afternoon, beating New Bern (N.C.) 78-74.

The Kings went 2-1 at the national tournament.

Nolan Perry, who earned all-tournament team honors, scored 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the first half and knocking down 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter. He also had five steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Christian Miller, Kane Helder and Tanner White all contributed 12 points and Aden Spann had nine points. Spann also had four steals, while Andrew Miller had a team-high five rebounds.

The Kings will play in another national tournament March 15-20, competing in the National Homeschool Basketball Championships in Springfield, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert