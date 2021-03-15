Wiregrass Kings win opener at national homeschool tournament

Playing in their second national tournament in two weeks, the Wiregrass Kings opened with a win Monday night at the 29th Annual National Christian Homeschool Basketball Tournament in Springfield, Mo.

The Kings earned a 78-55 win over the Lubbock (Texas) Titans. The Kings, seeded 30th at the 64-team event, play the No. 3 seed Grand Rapids Angles from Michigan Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. in a second round game.

Nolan Perry led the Kings in Monday’s win with 27 points, all in the first three quarters. He hit five 3-pointers in eight attempts to highlight his scoring. He also had three assists and three steals in the game.

Christian Miller, James Strickland and JP Sowell all had 10 points each for the Kings and Bryson Treadaway added eight points.

Andrew Miller earned a team-high six rebounds. Strickland and Sowell both had three assists, while Treadaway and Aden Spann had three steals each.

The Kings took control of the game from the start, opening a 25-8 lead at the quarter break. They led 42-24 at the half and 61-41 after three quarters.