Wiregrass players shine in North-South all-star football game

  • Updated
Wiregrass players accounted for the first three scores of Friday’s 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, sparking the South to a 42-7 win.

Enterprise’s Tre Kemmerlin caught a 19-yard pass late with 3:24 left in the second quarter to help push the South to a 7-0 lead.  Less than a minute later, Eufaula’s Nic Floyd intercepted a pass and returned it to 72 yards for a touchdown to help boost the margin to 14-0. With 2:55 left in the third quarter, Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson scored on a 22-yard run, putting the South up 21-0.

Johnson led the South in rushing with 39 yards on just four carries and also caught a co-team high two passes for 22 yards, while Kemmerlin caught one pass in three targets with the one reception going for the TD. Floyd had a game-high two interception and had one solo tackle in the game.

Offensive lineman Patrick Screws of Eufaula also represented the area in the contest.

