Wiregrass shows growth in prep wrestling in 2020-21

“It proved we can hang in with the best of them,” said Pipkins, speaking mainly of his Enterprise team’s state experience, though it could also easily apply to the Wiregrass in general.

There is other data to support the area’s improvement and growth in the sport.

A year after only four local boys from two schools qualified for state, the area had 13 from three different schools this year – nine from Enterprise, three from Houston Academy and one from Charles Henderson.

The HA and Charles Henderson qualifiers were partly helped by the AHSAA breaking up Class 1A-5A to 1A-4A and a 5A-6A divisions.

A year after only one wrestler placed at state, three have earned a top-five finish this season -- and there is still one wrestler left (Charles Henderson’s Jackson West) to compete in this week’s Class 5A-6A meet. Three other wrestlers came within one win of adding to the list of placers.

The three top-five finishes from this past weekend was also the best for the area, surpassing last year’s placing of sixth place by Dothan’s Sirrell Reese.

The high volume of state exposure for wrestlers plus the success could bode well for next year.