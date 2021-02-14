Wiregrass shows growth in prep wrestling in 2020-21

What a difference a year makes.
It’s an old cliché, but it fits the growth and improvement of Wiregrass high school wrestling from last year to this year, according to area wrestling coaches.
“We can’t be overlooked from this point forward,” Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said Sunday after three local wrestlers Saturday placed at state meets, two finishing with medals. “I definitely think the Wiregrass is getting itself on the map. We are making something of this in the south (part of state).”
Overall, five area wrestlers – three girls and two boys – earned medals at state championship meets in the last month, while 16 individuals won at least one state tournament match to help score points for his or her team.
A year ago, no wrestler earned a medal and only two scored team points, amassing just 14 combined points compared to the 151 accumulated by four teams this year.
The Northside Methodist girls, in just its first year as a program, finished in fourth place with 39 points behind four girls competing at the girls state meet. The Enterprise girls, with just two competitors, finished the same state meet tied for fifth with 38 points.
On Saturday, the Enterprise boys, with seven of nine kids scoring, finished 15th in Class 7A with 35 points, while Houston Academy, with just three wrestlers competing and two scoring, tied for 20th in Class 1A-4A with 39 points.
Both Enterprise and Houston Academy, along with Charles Henderson, are just in their third year in the sport. Northside Methodist was in its first year and Dothan was in its second after consolidating with Northview.
“I see more of a higher-quality of wrestling in our area (than previous years),” Houston Academy coach Jack Whigham said.
On the girls side last month, three wrestlers brought home medals back to the Wiregrass after the first ever girls state championship meet – Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith won gold at 105, while Northside Methodist’s Megan Chandler took silver at 165 and Kara Whitehead claimed bronze at 120 pounds. Loriah Castro of Enterprise just missed a medal, but still finished with a fourth-place podium spot after going 4-2.
At Saturday’s traditional AHSAA state championships, Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil finished as state runner-up in the 138-pound weight class in Class 1A-4A and Enterprise’s Zach McFarland claimed third in the 113-weight class in Class 7A.
HA’s Kennan Beaver went 3-2 and finished fifth in the 1A-4A 126-pound weight class and three Enterprise wrestlers – Holmes-Smith (106 pounds, Class 7A), Kaden Franke (170) and Dakota Barber (285) – all went 2-2 at state and just missed a top six finish. Three other EHS wrestlers won a match before being eliminated.
During the girls state meet, all seven Wiregrass participants – four from Northside Methodist, two from Enterprise and one from Dothan – all won at least one match. Overall, the seven went a combined 15-10 in matches.
“It proved we can hang in with the best of them,” said Pipkins, speaking mainly of his Enterprise team’s state experience, though it could also easily apply to the Wiregrass in general.
There is other data to support the area’s improvement and growth in the sport.
A year after only four local boys from two schools qualified for state, the area had 13 from three different schools this year – nine from Enterprise, three from Houston Academy and one from Charles Henderson.
The HA and Charles Henderson qualifiers were partly helped by the AHSAA breaking up Class 1A-5A to 1A-4A and a 5A-6A divisions.
A year after only one wrestler placed at state, three have earned a top-five finish this season -- and there is still one wrestler left (Charles Henderson’s Jackson West) to compete in this week’s Class 5A-6A meet. Three other wrestlers came within one win of adding to the list of placers.
The three top-five finishes from this past weekend was also the best for the area, surpassing last year’s placing of sixth place by Dothan’s Sirrell Reese.
The high volume of state exposure for wrestlers plus the success could bode well for next year.
“This area has got state placers that will be hungry for more,” Pipkins said. “I know for my kids, they are going to come back ready and focused to take that next step. Our goal as a team is to put more placers than three on a podium. There is now a culture set that we all want to put ourselves on the podium.”
Pipkins adds that reaching the top of the podium is now a realistic goal for some of the wrestlers, especially those entering their third or fourth year in the sport.
“We are going to have to ramp up our training to get on top of the podium,” Pipkins said.
Saturday’s success, especially by Gil and McFarland, could also inspire future kids. Whigham said the success by Gil, who also plays football and soccer, could do that at HA.
“Hopefully Andrew’s success will spur some other kids on that, ‘Hey, we can do this and not be hurt in our other sports,’” Whigham said.
Boding well for next year – and for future years -- is the bulk of each area team returns and many of the same state tournament participants are also back.
Enterprise losses five seniors, including three state participants (Kaden Franke, Brandon Messmer and Dakota Barber), and will also lose state participant Cody Kirk, whose family is moving to Vermont. However, the Wildcats return four others who participated at state, including third-place finisher McFarland. They also have a strong eighth-grade group moving up, including three kids who just won youth state titles (Paxton Hanshaw, Grier Hunt and Kameron Stiffler).
Houston Academy has the potential to return all 12 of its wrestlers, 11 of whom were sophomores or younger this year. Dothan has potential to return all seven of its wrestlers, including six that were freshman or younger.
Charles Henderson could return seven of its nine, including state participant West, losing just two heavyweight wrestlers to graduation. Northside Methodist loses six seniors, but has potential to return 13 from this year’s roster, including three of its six girls.
Another aspect that hasn’t hit the high school program yet is development of wrestlers at a younger age. Very few of the high school athletes were involved in the sport before seventh grade. In the last few years, many times they had to face opponents who had more extensive experience earlier.
With the Patriots Wrestling Club in Dothan, led by Travis Robinson and Jason Nusbaum, and the Assassins Wrestling Club in Enterprise, led by Kyle Stiffler, that should change in the future.
“The little kids will see the big kids and they will also have big brothers who will wrestle,” Houston Academy volunteer coach Brian McDonald said. “They will be exposed at a younger age as time goes on and have the basics down before coming to the high school team.”
While in some ways the sport is growing in the area, there is still work to be done, especially in numbers to fill the 14 weight classes, especially at Dothan, Charles Henderson and Houston Academy. All three often lost dual matches because of multiple weight class forfeits.
Area coaches also feel having more local schools with the sport is also needed to grow the sport, cutting down travel and creating local rivalries among kids.
“It comes down to recruiting and getting more kids on the team and more in the room to blend in the culture we have set,” Pipkins said of continuing the improvement and growth of the sport in the area. “More programs need to be started so that more kids will be into it. We need to get more schools on board with it to create more interest in the area.”