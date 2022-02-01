Wiregrass Signings: Big linemen dominate list of area football players signing on Wednesday

The latest group of Wiregrass’ high school football signees is tilted toward the big boys.
At least 12 area players plan to sign with a college on Wednesday, the first day of the annual signing period in February for college football signings.
Half of the area’s 12 expected signees are linemen. Those six are Cottonwood defensive lineman Allen Jones (West Alabama) and offensive lineman Jordan Williams (Faulkner), Enterprise offensive lineman Nick Cox (West Florida), Wicksburg O-lineman Beau Sellers (Troy, preferred walk-on), Abbeville offensive lineman Ryan Graham Jr. (Good Elite Prep School) and Pike Liberal Arts defensive lineman Jamarion Fuller (West Florida).
The only major Division-I signings in the area on Wednesday are Enterprise quarterback/athlete Quentin Hayes, who plans to sign with the Air Force Academy in Colorado, and Wicksburg’s Sellers with Troy, though the latter as a preferred walk-on.
Dothan linebacker Zay Henry plans to sign with Alabama State in Montgomery, a Football Championship Sub-Division (FCS), the second highest level of college football.
Other area reported signees for Wednesday include Dothan safety Elijah Swain with Mississippi College (Clinton, Miss.), Headland running back Andre Galloway with Faulkner (Montgomery), Abbeville cornerback/wide receiver Jaylon Dozier with Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.) and Pike Liberal Arts wide receiver Aaron Greenwood with LaGrange (Ga.) College.
One other area player is signing later in the week – offensive tackle Kaleb Floyd of Dale County, who plans to sign with Faulkner on Friday.
Two players from Samson held a signing ceremony on Tuesday as Braxton Brooks signed with Huntingdon College of Montgomery and Gunner Glisson inked with Birmingham Southern.
Several other area players could sign for college football later in the month.
Of Wednesday’s 12 signees, two are Division-I signees (Enterprise’s Hayes and Dothan’s Henry), while five plan to ink with a Division-II program (Cottonwood’s Jones with West Alabama, Enterprise’s Cox and Pike Liberal Arts’ Fuller with West Florida, Dothan’s Swain with Mississippi College and Abbeville’s Dozier with Lane College).
The three signees for Faulkner are inking with an Eagle program that plays in the NAIA.
The other signing is with Good Elite Prep School, a prep school in Tuscaloosa.
The latest signees join three major signees from back in December. Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson signed with Alabama, Elba linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell inked with South Alabama and Seminole County defensive back Nick Cull signed with Ole Miss.