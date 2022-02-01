Wiregrass Signings: Big linemen dominate list of area football players signing on Wednesday

One other area player is signing later in the week – offensive tackle Kaleb Floyd of Dale County, who plans to sign with Faulkner on Friday.

Two players from Samson held a signing ceremony on Tuesday as Braxton Brooks signed with Huntingdon College of Montgomery and Gunner Glisson inked with Birmingham Southern.

Several other area players could sign for college football later in the month.

Of Wednesday’s 12 signees, two are Division-I signees (Enterprise’s Hayes and Dothan’s Henry), while five plan to ink with a Division-II program (Cottonwood’s Jones with West Alabama, Enterprise’s Cox and Pike Liberal Arts’ Fuller with West Florida, Dothan’s Swain with Mississippi College and Abbeville’s Dozier with Lane College).

The three signees for Faulkner are inking with an Eagle program that plays in the NAIA.

The other signing is with Good Elite Prep School, a prep school in Tuscaloosa.

The latest signees join three major signees from back in December. Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson signed with Alabama, Elba linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell inked with South Alabama and Seminole County defensive back Nick Cull signed with Ole Miss.