Wiregrass softball All-Stars prep for Thursday battle with Team Australia

It was on-the-job training when the Wiregrass All Stars gathered for the first time Tuesday morning for a practice session ahead of playing Team Australia on Thursday night in an exhibition softball game at the Westgate Softball Complex in Dothan.

“This has been such a fun atmosphere already,” said Kasey Cooper, the Dothan native, former Auburn softball great and Team USA member who is one of the three coaches for the local team.

“This is just a great opportunity for all of these young women to be able to play an international team and also represent the Wiregrass and to welcome Team Australia and really just show the younger kids what they’re able to accomplish.”

Team Australia is spending three days in Dothan before moving on to Birmingham to take part in the World Games beginning July 9. The players and coaches from the Australian national team will host a clinic for kids on Wednesday morning before taking part in the exhibition Thursday, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend free of charge.

The 15 Wiregrass All Stars are former high school standouts that are currently on a college roster or have recently completed their college career.

Most of the local players have not only competed against each other over the years, but have played together either on high school teams or travel ball teams.

“They’ve played against each other their whole life and to have the opportunity to come together and practice during their summer break – it’s fun to watch them enjoy the game and brings joy to me to be able to see them put their best foot forward,” Cooper said.

“They have been so open and receptive to playing multiple positions. When we initially came in (Tuesday), we had two outfielders and one pitcher/outfielder. We were like, ‘OK, if we have to rotate you, who else can play outfield?’ And then we have a lot of shortstops. We don’t have a regular first baseman, so who else can play first? Who else can play third?

“Every single one of these young ladies were volunteering, like, ‘Hey, I’ll play a secondary (position) – I’ve played this position before’ and did it with a smile and were taking pride in it. So it’s been great to watch.”

Australian native Sharon O’Mara, a former pitching coach at Troy University and owner of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise since 2014, initiated the idea of showcasing the national team in the Wiregrass after being contacted by Australian coach Laing Harrow.

A list of local players and coaches were then assembled to give Team Australia an opponent to play against in front of the fans of the area.

KJ Braswell, who played at Dothan High and recently completed her final softball season at Wallace College, can’t think of a better way to end her softball career.

“You know, a lot of people don’t have this opportunity and for us girls around the Wiregrass, it’s really big,” Braswell said. “I’m very excited and I think this is a great opportunity for all of us girls to come together for the community. I’ve played a lot of travel ball with these girls, so for it to be my last time is really special to play with them again.”

Liz Rodebaugh, who was a standout at Dale County and a rising junior catcher at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, said all of the local players are fitting right in with each other and are willing to do whatever the coaches ask of them.

“It’s great to be reunited with some of the girls I played travel ball with, but it’s also just an awesome opportunity to come out here and play against an international team,” Rodebaugh said.

“We all know you come out here and go where the coaches tell you to go. I’m sure everybody like me is just happy to be on the field no matter where it is.”

Other members of the Wiregrass All Stars joining Braswell and Rodebaugh are: Sheonte Barginere (Brantley/North West Florida), Emily Boin (Wickburg/Lindsay Wilson Ky.), Emma Faulk (Enterprise/AUM), Morgan Ferguson (G.W. Long/AUM), Emma Houston (Providence/ Wallace-Dothan), Shellie Littlefield (Rehobeth/Coastal South), Hannah Mynard (Enterprise/West Alabama), Collier Peaden (Dothan/Gulf Coast), Makayla Peters (Rehobeth/Gulf Coast), Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg/ESCC), Jabby Terrell (Dothan/Gulf Coast), Natalie Turner (Dothan/Southern Union) and Nicole Turner (Dothan/Southern Union).

The coaches along with Cooper are Ashley Holcombe Bell, who coaches Geneva High and was a Team USA member after starring at the University of Alabama, and Jaala Torrence, a former Dothan standout who is currently a player for Alabama.