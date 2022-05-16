Wiregrass softball teams set for state softball tournament

Despite the wealth of softball talent in the Wiregrass, only one Dothan Eagle coverage area program has won an ASHAA state title in the last 10 years.

Five area teams, including the lone program to produce a recent state championship team, hope to amend that statement this week.

Rehobeth, Dale County, Geneva and Houston Academy – all who have come close to a state title in recent years – joins G.W. Long, the Class 2A 2018 and 2019 state champion, in pursuit of bringing home the coveted state championship blue map trophy to the Wiregrass.

The five teams compete in their respective classifications this week at the AHSAA State Championships at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

Houston Academy, which finished third at last year’s state tournament, is the first team out of the chute, opening play Tuesday in the Class 3A tournament. The Raiders (44-13-1) face the Beulah Bobcats (37-6) at 9 a.m. It is a rematch of two state tournament games between the schools last year. Beulah won an opening-round game 7-5, but HA won a losers’ bracket game 1-0.

The HA-Beulah winner faces the winner of Plainview-Carbon Hill at 12:30 p.m., while the loser plays the Plainview-Carbon Hill loser, also at 12:30. Plainview is the defending state champion and the team that prevented the Raiders from reaching the state championship round last year with a 12-1 victory.

A winners’ bracket semifinal is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. and a second round of losers’ bracket games are also set for 4 p.m. The tournament resumes on Wednesday morning with two more losers bracket game before the championship game at 1:30 p.m. A second championship game, if needed, would follow around 3:15-3:30 p.m.

Seven of the eight teams in the Class 3A field, including Houston Academy, Beulah and Plainview, return from last year. Prattville Christian, last year’s state runner-up, along with Mobile Christian, Oakman and Piedmont also return. The lone newcomer is Carbon Hill.

Rehobeth, a state runner-up in its last state appearance in 2019, opens play on Wednesday with a match-up with Elmore County. The Rebels (32-8-1) and Panthers (37-12-1) meet at 10:45 a.m. Elmore County went 1-2 at last year’s state tournament.

The 5A field has four returning teams from last year, including state champion Satsuma, which dealt Rehobeth its only loss in last week’s South Regional Tournament. The other returning teams are Alexandria and Hayden in addition to Elmore County. Rehobeth, West Point, Brewbaker Tech and Moody didn’t make last year’s tourney.

The Rehobeth-Elmore County winner plays Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. against the Alexandria-West Point winner. The two losers also play at 2:15. The 5A tourney continues on Thursday with the championship set for 5 p.m. with an if necessary game to follow.

Dale County, which finished third in the state 2016, and Geneva, a state runner-up in 2018, hit the field on Thursday in the Class 4A State Tournament. In opening-round games, the Warriors (35-21) face American Christian (27-16), while the Panthers (34-11) battle Northside of Northport (33-13-1). Both games are at 9 a.m.

The Dale County-ACA winner faces the Curry-Madison County winner at 12:30 p.m. and the losers of those games also play at 12:30. The Geneva-Northside winner faces the winner of North Jackson-Brooks winner at 12:30 p.m., with the two losers also playing at 12:30 p.m.

North Jackson is the defending 4A state champion and is also the other returning team to play in last year’s 4A state tournament among the eight teams. While neither made the tournament last year, both Dale County and Geneva played at state in 2019.

The 4A tournament continues throughout Thursday and concludes with the championship at 3 p.m. A second championship game, if needed, would follow shortly after.

G.W. Long is the last Dothan Eagle coverage team to grace the playing surface in Oxford this week when the 2A state tournament opens on Friday. The Rebels (26-11) play Thorsby (19-7) at 9 a.m. The winner faces the Spring Garden-Mars Hill Bible winner at 12:30 p.m. and the loser plays an elimination game against the Spring-Garden-Mars Hill Bible loser, also at 12:30.

The tournament continues on Friday afternoon and into Saturday with the championship set for 1:30 p.m. A second championship game, if needed, would follow.

Long, which finished third in state last year, is one of four teams back from last year. Defending state champion Orange Beach, Spring Garden and Mars Hill also return. Other tournament participants Thorsby, Luverne, Hatton and Ider were not at last year’s state meet. A team not in this year’s field is last year’s state runner-up Pisgah.