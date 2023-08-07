Slocomb native Brad Baxter started his youth football career as a Jet and ended his NFL career as a Jet.

On Saturday night, he will be honored for his achievements by being inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame along with Tony Bowick, Steve Helms, Bubba Johnson, Cindy Hawthorne and Floyd Griffin during a dinner banquet at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets had to be reserved by Monday.

“In 1977, I played with the Slocomb Jets, and in 1995 that was my last time I played with a team was the (New York) Jets,” Baxter said. “Started with Jets and ended with the Jets.”

Baxter was a natural athlete who always wanted to play football once he got the go-ahead to give the sport a try as a 10-year-old.

“Mom didn’t really want us to play … me and my brother (Rodney) … but Dad said, ‘Let the boys play,’” Baxter remembers. “I always wanted to be a running back; nothing else. As a matter of fact, I never played defense. Most kids played both sides of the ball … I only played running back.”

Baxter became a star running back at Slocomb High School and then at Alabama State University, where he was inducted into its hall of fame last November.

While at ASU during the mid-1980s, he was three-time all-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) selection as a running back, finishing with a school-record 3,728 career yards and 30 touchdowns.

He patterned himself after football greats Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker, both star running backs on the college and pro level.

“God blessed me with talent to go out and do my job,” Baxter said. “When I was with the Slocomb Jets, I was Tony Dorsett. That’s who I wanted to be. Well, I got to junior high it was Herschel Walker. I loved Herschel Walker and the way he ran.”

Baxter established himself as one of the top fullbacks in the NFL once signing with the New York Jets as a free agent after not making the Minnesota Vikings roster as an 11th round draft selection in 1989.

Baxter emerged as a star fullback for the Jets in 1990, rushing for 539 yards on 124 carries. Perhaps his best season came the following year when he had 11 rushing touchdowns, which ranked third in the NFL and led the AFC (American Football Conference).

That season, he also rushed for a career high 666 yards in helping the Jets make the playoffs. In 1992, he rushed for 698 yards and six touchdowns and was well established in the NFL. In seven seasons with the Jets, Baxter rushed for 2,928 yards with 35 touchdowns along with being a tremendous blocking fullback.

Despite all the accolades he received for his ability as a football player, nothing compares to when Baxter turned his life fully over to Christ once moving to Bonifay, Florida, after marrying his wife, Debbie, and becoming involved with Northside Assembly of God.

“It changed for me the summer after I finished football,” Baxter said. “I grew up in a church-going family … my dad, my mom and all of my siblings. But you know as you get older, sometimes you fade away. I tell people, all these material things that satisfy men and women isn’t going to mean nothing.

“I was missing something and realized I can’t do nothing without Him. I understand that He had made the path for me my whole life, and probably that’s the reason I was still here because I hadn’t surrendered.”

Baxter is at peace with life living in Bonifay and thinks fondly back on his days in Slocomb.

“I grew up in Slocomb and went to Slocomb High, Baxter said. “All the faculty members did a great job. All the players I played with while I was at Slocomb were part of this journey. I didn’t do it by myself. It was a team thing.

“But I would like to say Bonifay, Florida, accepted me here in 2002 like I was one of theirs in this town where I knew nobody but my wife (Debbie) and her family.”

Baxter points to a song by the contemporary Christian group Consumed By Fire called “First Things First” as something that best describes his journey.

“If you ever listen to that song, that’s the way I like to live,” Baxter said. “Before you do anything, you’ve got to put that (Christianity) first. When you listen to it you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

“All these awards and things that have been presented are the least of my thoughts. My thing is where I’m going to spend my eternal life, and I know for a fact where I want to be and that’s where I’m going to be.”