Bubba Johnson wore many hats over the years as a player, coach, official and athletics director on the way to being elected into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was as the head baseball coach at Dothan High when he led the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship in 1978.

“When we won baseball, there hadn’t been but one other team in the history of Dothan High to win a (state) title and that was the 1954 basketball team,” Johnson said. “Since then, Patricia Ball won a softball championship (2011) and that was it.”

Johnson, who spent the majority of his career at Northview High School, is among six new inductees to be ushered into the WSHOF on Aug. 12 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center during a dinner banquet beginning at 7 p.m. The class of 2023 also includes Floyd Griffin, Tony Bowick, Brad Baxter, Cindy Hawthorne and Steve Helms.

Tickets are $60 and must be reserved in advance by emailing WSHOF secretary/treasurer Janna Everett Holland by Aug. 7 at jannaholland417@gmail.com or calling 334-701-9938.

A 1967 graduate of Cottonwood High School where he was a standout athlete, Johnson would play one year of junior college baseball at Wallace Community College and two years at Troy University before beginning a long and successful coaching career.

His father, Wilmer Pelham, was a football coach in the high school ranks, last coaching at Coffee Springs in 1963. By being around his father, and then playing at Wallace under Johnny Oppert, Johnson decided he would pursue coaching.

“Coach Oppert had an impact on me a lot playing ball for him,” Johnson said. “He could rake you over the coals, but he wouldn’t ever cuss at you.”

Johnson, a pitcher, was on the third Wallace College baseball team, which finished third in the state that season.

“My highlight I guess you could say for my career in junior college was beating Chipola,” Johnson said. “That was the first time we had ever beaten them. Everything I threw moved. I couldn’t overpower anyone with speed.”

At Troy, Johnson was mostly a relief pitcher over two years, but finished his college career with a big game as a starter.

“I couldn’t have had a better game to end,” Johnson said. “I was fortunate enough to pitch a two-hit shutout against North Alabama the last game of my career and we won 2-0.

“I had one year of eligibility and the baseball coach at Troy tried to get me to come back, but when I got offered the job at Dothan High, that’s what I really wanted.”

Johnson had interned at Dothan High and was offered a job when he graduated Troy in December of 1971.

“I worked with the receivers, and punters and all of that,” Johnson said of his internship in working with the football team. “I re-organized every equipment room at Dothan High.”

Shortly after Johnson was hired at Dothan High, he was named the head baseball coach. Not much older than his players, Johnson said gaining their respect was never an issue.

“I had super respect from the kids,” Johnson said. “They were a good bunch of kids.”

He helped raise money for new uniforms to make sure the Tigers looked good on the field.

“The baseball team at Dothan High had always worn hand-me-down uniforms from the rec department all-stars,” Johnson said. “I always said, ‘If you looked good, it made a difference.’”

They were talented as well. The Tigers finished third in the state during Johnson’s first year in charge, being eliminated by eventual champion Robert E. Lee. Six years later, Johnson would lead the program to the state title.

When Northview High School opened, Johnson was moved over to the new school as head baseball coach of the Cougars and assistant football coach.

He led the Northview baseball program from 1979 until 1991 and later took over the Cougars’ softball program in 1997.

“I gladly took it,” Johnson said of switching to softball. “We were (state) runner-up in slow pitch in 1999.”

Johnson would become the head girls basketball coach at Northview from 2000-2003 and also spent his last seven years there as athletics director.

“I enjoyed it big time,” Johnson said of his A.D. role.

Besides coaching and overseeing the Northview athletics program, Johnson spent 33 years as a high school and junior college basketball official.

He retired from the Alabama school system after 30-plus years in education and then worked several years as a coach in the Florida panhandle before getting out of the profession.

“To be honest with you, I am not into laurels and all that stuff,” Johnson said of being recognized for his accomplishments. “All I was worried about was the kids and for them to succeed on the field, off the field, on the court and off the court.”