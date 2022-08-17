WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Elmore starred in high school, at Alabama in three sports

Despite his accolades on the high school level, signing a three-sport scholarship to attend the University of Alabama and later becoming a successful football coach and athletic director, Grady Elmore has a hard time talking about himself.

“I’ve never been one to spout on what I did or what I accomplished,” Elmore said. “I just don’t want anything to sound like I’m bragging about what happened, because it certainly wasn’t me.

“It’s the people you are around … the players and the coaches … there’s so many things that factor in to somebody being successful. If you think it’s you, you better rethink it.”

But without a doubt, Elmore is very deserving to be entering the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday along with five other honorees during a dinner banquet at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center starting at 7 p.m. Elmore joins Rickey Render, Tim Hulsey, Randy Nolen, Janie Wiggins and Randy Griffin to represent the 28th class of inductees.

The son of a successful coach, Elmore spent the eighth grade through his junior year (1956-60) playing sports at Andalusia High School for his father, Grady Elmore, Sr., who coached football, basketball and baseball. Elmore was part of the 1958 state championship football team for the Bulldogs.

“We moved around a lot in the state of Alabama – probably eight different times,” Elmore said. “But we were fortunate enough to land in Andalusia for four years.”

As a senior, however, the family moved to Ozark as Elmore’s father took over as head coach at Carroll High School, where he continued to thrive as a three-sport star.

“Later in life you wonder a little bit why did that happen in my senior year, but in retrospect it may have helped me,” Elmore said. “The people there were absolutely wonderful as far as accepting me and supporting me.”

At Carroll, Elmore started off as a tailback following in the footsteps of Mickey Andrews, who would play at Alabama before a successful coaching career. Elmore would move from tailback to quarterback during the season and would be selected on the All-State football team. Elmore was also selected All-State as a basketball player and was a star pitcher and first baseman on the baseball team.

He then signed a scholarship to attend Alabama to play football, basketball and baseball.

“You know, I really thought going to Alabama that I would be more successful in basketball,” Elmore said. “It just came so natural to me and I was successful from the 10th grade on and I just thought the transition would be easier, because I was a small guy.

“I was only 160 pounds, maybe 165 pounds, and six foot. That’s not real big for a football player. I looked bigger than I was because I wore every pad that was made to cover some area that may get hurt. There was no weight program back then. You were what you were.”

Elmore played all three sports for the Crimson Tide as a freshman, but dropped basketball the following year.

“I got to play (basketball) my freshman year, then the Orange Bowl (1963) that we played in overlapped the basketball season, so I didn’t get to go out another season because of football,” Elmore said.

While it was disappointing not to continue with basketball, Elmore said he never considered stepping away from football to play basketball.

“No, no … I would never do that,” Elmore said. “My freshman year they were national champions.”

Elmore lettered for three years in football and was part of the 1964 national championship team as a safety and also was the holder for extra points and field goals.

He lettered for three years in baseball as well and pitched one of only eight no-hitters in Alabama history, doing so at Southern Mississippi in 1965.

“We had been playing a game on Friday and a game on Saturday,” Elmore said, reflecting on the no-hitter. “We got down there and it was so cold on Friday, they called the game because of the weather and hopefully were going to play a doubleheader the following day.

“That’s the way it turned out and I was going to pitch the second game, so I sat in the car with my jacket on. You ever heard of that old red balm that they used to put on your muscles? I put red balm all on my arm and everything and covered it to get ready for the game.

“I got out there and started throwing. When it’s so cold, if you don’t hit the ball solid, that bat shakes in your hand. I threw the ball pretty hard and it was so cold … just lucky.

“We won the game and I still have the ball in my den. It was just one of those things where luck plays a part in my life and I came out with a no-hitter.

“I would say luck and the weather had a lot to do with it. I pitched a good game, but weather was certainly a factor in the game.”

After graduating Alabama, Elmore got a job as an assistant football coach at Columbus (Ga.) High School, then would serve as an assistant at Jacksonville State University and Huntsville High School.

He became a head football coach and athletic director for the first time at Hardaway High in Columbus in 1973 and spent 10 years there, where he was Coach of the Year and his teams were Bi-City football champions numerous times.

“Everything in coaching was natural, because I just loved sports,” Elmore said. “Being an athletic director was easy for me, because I thought every sport … no matter who it was, male or female … it’s important. I enjoyed watching them work and I enjoyed watching them play, so the transition of being a head coach was pretty easy for me, because sports were my life.”