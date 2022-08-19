WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Randy Griffin makes lasting impact on Opp

Randy Griffin knew he was at the right place when he returned to his home football field of Opp High School as the new head football coach in 1973.

“I got out of my car and it just brought tears to my eyes,” Griffin said. “I didn’t think that would happen. But man, I am coaching at the place that I played.

“I walked all the way across that field from one side to the other and those tears were just coming down my face, you know?”

Griffin, a four-sport standout during his playing days at Opp, now has the football field at Channell-Lee Stadium named in his honor for the years of service to his alma mater.

On Saturday night, yet another honor will come Griffin’s way as he’s inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame during a dinner banquet at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. He will be ushered into the 28th class of inductees along with Ricky Render, Tim Hulsey, Grady Elmore, Janie Wiggins and Randy Nolen. Tickets are no longer available for purchase since the cutoff date was Wednesday.

Griffin credits the many successful coaches he’s been around over the years – many of them hall of famers themselves – for influencing him to one day be a leader of athletes as well.

The first coach who would make a major impact on his life was Hamp Cook at Opp.

“He was one who was instrumental in all that I did,” Griffin said. “My father passed away when I was 2 years old and my mother raised me.

“Hamp Cook was just an all-around great coach; one of those hard-nosed coaches. I stayed with him the whole time when I was in high school, trying to learn all I could."

Griffin was a South Alabama Conference all-star in both football and basketball as a senior at Opp. He also played baseball and had a career .360 batting average and ran the 880 in track.

As a senior quarterback in 1962, Griffin helped the Bobcats to one of its most impressive wins in school history against Enterprise.

“Enterprise was undefeated and we were undefeated,” Griffin said. “We went over there the week before when we had an open date. Enterprise ran about 80 people on the field and we had about 30 to 32 players.

“They were unscored on at that time and we saw them play Choctawhatchee and man they put a whipping on them. We came back and the coaches were telling us we had a chance. I was fortunate enough to throw the touchdown pass and we beat them 7-6 and that was a big, big deal for us.”

Griffin earned 12 varsity letters for sports at Opp – four in baseball, three in basketball, three in track and two in football.

Once graduating, Griffin attended college at Troy and took the advice of Cook.

“He just kept talking to me and said, ‘You need to go into coaching,’” Griffin said. “So I said, ‘Well, I know I do’ because that’s the only thing I’d ever done was play ball.”

Griffin went to Troy and majored in P.E. and entered a work-study program working with the football team.

“They let me work with athletic training with the football team and filming,” Griffin said. “Then Hamp Cook called me and said he needed me to do some scouting for him, so I would do that and write that up and learned a little bit about scouting then.”

After graduation, Griffin landed his first coaching job as an assistant at Kinston for legendary basketball coach Creigh Purnell, who is a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. Griffin would be the JV basketball coach.

“He worked with me; he didn’t just push me off to the side,” Griffin said. “The first ballgame we got to we were warming up and I look around and say, ‘Where’s Coach Purnell?’

“And he’s nowhere around and I see him on the other side of the gym talking to people. The ballgame is about to start and he’s already told me this was my team. Man, I was scared, but I was excited.

“But he told me he trained me and I was ready to go. So then the clock started and nobody sitting there beside me to kind of show me what to do, but it worked out great. We won that game and that year we lost one game.”

Griffin’s first head coaching job would be at Elba in 1972 as football coach. He led the Tigers to a 9-1 record, which included upsetting Andalusia and winning the South Alabama Conference championship. Griffin was also named Coach of the Year by the conference.

Griffin then received the call from his alma mater of Opp.

“Most people always tell you that you don’t want to go back home, because it won’t work out,” Griffin said. “This really worked out for me.

“I did call my high school coach, Hamp Cook, and tried to get some advice from him and he said, ‘Go home.’ That was a big thing.

“I think it is a no-brainer, because who doesn’t want to go home? I wanted to go home and see these people and prove to the people where you were from that you could do the job and all.”

Griffin would lead the Bobcats from 1973 through 1981, which included a 9-1 record during the 1978-79 season when he was once again named Coach of the Year.

“We had 40 all conference players and 10 players sign college scholarships,” Grififn said of his time at Opp.

His last game as coach would be one of his fondest memories in a game against rival Andalusia.

“You know that big rivalry, 12 miles from Opp … that’s an Alabama-Auburn game to you and everybody can’t wait,” Griffin said. “We get over there at 5 o’clock for the game and unload the bus and our stands are already full.

“That night we got ahead and stayed ahead of them most of the game and they tied us up right near the end of the game. Then it went into overtime and we beat them 24-17. You talk about an exciting night for everybody in Opp. It was just a big deal.

“I can say the last game I ever coached, we lined up and beat Andalusia and I went out on a big note. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

After retirement, Griffin would remain very active in Opp athletics – serving as a play-by-play voice for football on WOPP radio, commentating on basketball games and continues to serve as host of “The Coaches Corner” show.

He’s also worked hard for the Opp booster club, helping to start the Bobcat Booster Banquet and the annual Bobcat Booster golf tournament, which has raised more than $300,000. Each year the club gives a scholarship to an athlete in Griffin’s honor.

Two years ago, Griffin was surprised to learn the football field would be named “Randy Griffin Field.” He went down to the field believing he was going to receive a plaque for his work with the booster club.

“When I got down there they pulled that plastic off to the Randy Griffin Field,” Griffin said. “Now that brings tears to your eyes. That right there is something you never expect.”

Neither did Griffin ever expect to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame where others he’s worked with have also have been honored.

“To be in a hall of fame, it’s an individual award that you have your name on it, but without help, you’ll never be there,” Griffin said.

“I think you have to have a wife (Jackie) that is very understanding and loving, because she’s got to take care of your kids; she’s got to be patient when you come in late at night and be understanding.

“The next thing is you’ve got to be surrounded by good coaches, and naturally I believe I was surrounded by the best coaches around here. Third, I think you have to have dedicated football players.

“And the last thing that nobody ever thinks about at all is the community. If you go into a community to coach, and if that community isn’t behind you and give you 100 percent, you’ve got no way to make it in that town.”

Griffin certainly made his mark on Opp and continues to do so.