Growing up in the small Crenshaw County city of Brantley, Cindy Hawthorne was always playing sports or watching it on TV.

Even then, she wanted sports to be a part of her career long after her childhood days.

“Honestly, I love sports and I figured to be involved in sports,” Hawthorne said when asked her about career path. “PE was my favorite sport (subject) in high school. I admired my PE teachers. I was in my element when I was in the gym.

“To be honest, I always knew I wanted to teach physical education. I knew coaching went hand-in-hand with a PE teacher, so I had an idea that would be a part of it. That was my goal throughout my entire childhood – I wanted to be involved in sports somehow.”

As it turns out, her career path landed in her hometown of Brantley as a highly successful softball coach. Hawthorne has guided the Bulldog program from early in its inception in fastpitch softball to one of the top programs in the state over a 27-year career, highlighted by six state championships and a 340-80 record during the last 10 years.

Her success has now landed her a spot in the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. She will be one of six inductees in the latest class on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center. The other inductees are Brad Baxter, Tony Bowick, Floyd Griffin, Steve Helms and Bubba Johnson. Tickets for the event are $60 and must be reserved in advance by Aug. 7 by emailing to WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland at jannaholland417@gmail.com.

As a child, it was not uncommon for Hawthorne to be playing sports around town in Brantley, sometimes with the boys.

“We had many, I would say, old school country ball games – me and the boys,” Hawthorne said of pick-up games.

If she wasn’t playing, she was watching a sport on TV, especially her favorite team, the Atlanta Braves.

“I grew up watching the Braves on TBS,” Hawthorne said. “Every night, it was eat supper and watch the Braves – that was our nightly ritual.”

As she entered high school, she played on the varsity softball team, which was still slow-pitch in those days. At the time, there was no volleyball or basketball team at the school. While a member of the Bulldog softball team, she was part of two state tournament teams, including one that finished third during her senior year in 1992.

“I played outfield. I wasn’t blessed with a lot of talent, but I thought I always hustled,” Hawthorne said.

The mentality of hustling at all times would later become part of her coaching philosophy.

“That is what I try to convey to my kids – it takes no talent to hustle,” Hawthorne said. “You can’t play good ball without hustle and effort. I also had a good work ethic that was instilled by my parents growing up in Brantley. I enjoyed my time playing there.”

After graduating from Brantley, she played two years of slow-pitch softball at Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia before finishing her Bachelor of Science degree at Troy University.

As fate would have it, she landed back in Brantley for her coaching career.

“I had interviewed at another school and didn’t get the job,” Hawthorne said. “I was then notified that there was an aide position open at Brantley.”

Though it didn’t pay great, Hawthorne knew it was a way to get her “foot in the door,” so she accepted the position.

“I stayed an aide for one year and went straight into teaching the next year,” Hawthorne said.

She started out as head coach of girls basketball in the program’s renewal year after the sport was picked back up by Brantley. She was also an assistant softball coach under Waylon Bush. She served in those roles for five seasons.

In 2003, she became the softball head coach during the program’s third year after switching to fastpitch. Ten years later, the program turned the corner into a state powerhouse.

“I challenged my team after the ‘13 season,” recalled Hawthorne. “I said we have to pick up a softball other than three months out of the year if we want to be successful and we have to get in the weight room and we did.”

Since that time, the Bulldogs have finished in the top three in the state in Class 1A in every year a state tournament has been held. They won state titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 and this past year, while finishing as state runner-up in 2017 and 2019 and third in 2022. The other year – 2020 – the season was cut short early in the year because of COVID-19.

While there have been special moments over the years, Hawthorne’s most special one was coaching her daughters during the recent state championship seasons.

“I hung on to where they are old enough to be a part of it and not just running around in the dugout or on the field. They actually had a part of it,” Hawthorne said.

“My oldest daughter, Campbell, was a senior this past year and was a part of the program since the seventh grade. We won it in ‘21 when she was a sophomore. To share that with her and my youngest Collins (a seventh grader last year) was in the dugout as a manager — that is a lifetime memory. That is special. I was very blessed that we were able to experience that together.

“I can’t say how special enough those two moments are (2021 and 2023) with them. Every moment has been special, but those top it.”

The other top moments, she said, are simply about seeing how the players have grown from entering high school to entering the real world after school.

“To see my former players who have gone on and have gotten degrees and are raising a family and are career-oriented, that is what it is all about.”

She said she is proud of coaching her entire career at her alma mater.

“It has been such a blessing,” Hawthorne said of teaching and coaching at her alma mater. “I am actually teaching and coaching kids of former classmates and former players. It is just a tremendous sense of pride. Brantley is a special place and I have been so blessed to go back (as a teacher and coach). It means something to say that you have been at the same place for 27 years. I have been blessed with administrators that have been nothing but supportive of me.”

As she enters the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 29th class, Hawthorne expressed “awe” to be among those who are already members.

“I look at the list of people (who have been inducted) and what they have accomplished, I am in awe,” Hawthorne said. “I just appreciate being in the same sentence with them. I just want to thank the committee and everybody involved and what a big deal it is.”