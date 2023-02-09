It was similar games, similar results for Class 7A Wiregrass programs Dothan and Enterprise over Montgomery schools in Thursday’s 7A, Area 3 boys basketball tournament semifinals at the Dothan High gym.

Both teams established control early and kept their foes at bay before holding off a rally in the second half and pulling away to nearly identical final scores.

Dothan defeated R.E. Lee 68-52 in the night’s finale after Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 67-52 in the opener.

The results set up a sizzling finals match-up between this year’s area regular-season champion and No. 10 state ranked Dothan (24-4) and defending state champion Enterprise (16-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the DHS gym.

“After we played them the last time, I said ‘Coach (Rhett Harrelson), we will see you in the championship,’ and I wasn’t being arrogant,” Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum said. “It was me thinking of how much I believe in what he does with his culture. He is established and we are trying to get there. I have a lot of respect for those guys.”

The teams played two nail-biters during the regular season with Dothan winning 47-44 and 49-43 in overtime.

“We are 0-2 against them this year and both came down to one or two possessions late in the game and they were able to come out on top,” Enterprise’s Harrelson said. “We know it will be a fun game against them. It will be intense and a fun match-up. It will be a fun atmosphere.”

Dothan 68, R.E. Lee 52: Dothan surged in the game’s first four minutes and held the lead the rest of the night, though the Generals made mini-runs to stay in the game.

Thomas Dowd led the Wolves with 21 points and 15 rebounds, while picking up five loose balls on defense. Bryson Berry followed with 18 points and Mehkai Menefee had 10 points.

Cedrickus Williams led the Generals with 11 points. Darryl Dees, Aiden McKinley Scott and Josiah Slocum followed with seven points each.

Dothan’s Menefee scored off a layup following a Dowd offensive rebound and nice pass and Lee’s Kendari Harris hit two free throws for a 2-2 game with 6:52 left in the quarter. The Wolves then scored 11 of the next 13 points to build a 15-4 lead with 4:14 to go in the period, hitting six straight shots, including two 3-pointers, after missing a first shot.

The surge began with a string of nine straight points, starting with a layup and made free throw by A.J. Porter and was followed by consecutive 3-pointers by Berry and Raymon Blackmon for an 11-2 lead. Following a layup by Lee’s David Chaney, Dowd hit a long jumper and Porter scored on a spin move to make it 15-4.

“That is the first time we have started like that way in a while,” Bynum said. “I don’t think it was that we made shots as much as we outrebounded them, got stops and played around the rim.”

The Generals cut it to six, but the Wolves extended the margin to 21-11 by the quarter break. Seven Dothan players had already scored by the end of the period, led by Dowd and Porter with five each.

After Lee sliced the gap back to six early in the second quarter, Dothan pushed the margin back to 13 before settling for a 34-25 halftime lead. Dowd had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds by the break.

The Wolves appeared to be pulling away in the second half, building a 19-point advantage at 44-25 with the first nine points of the third quarter before ending the period up 47-32.

The margin was 16 with five minutes left when the Generals made a charge with an 11-2 run that pushed the Dothan lead under double digits at 58-51 with 2:49 left. Dees started the flurry with a steal and fastbreak layup and finished it with a 3-pointer.

The Generals had several chances to cut the margin even further, but missed a 3-pointer on the first series and then missed a free throw and a shot before Dowd blocked another shot after a General offensive rebound.

Keith Stampley hit 1-of-2 free throws for Dothan with 2:15 left to make it 59-51.

Lee missed two straight shots and had an offensive foul before the Wolves finally delivered the knockout blow behind two Menefee short range shots off drives of the right side, two Berry free throws and a bank shot and free throw by Dowd.

Enterprise 67, Jeff Davis 52: Behind a strong first-quarter from Jordan Hines, Enterprise built a 16-9 led at the end of the first quarter and stayed in control, overcoming a Jeff Davis rally in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we did our work early where we built a big enough lead early and they made their run, which we knew they would – they are too talented, too quick and they shoot so it well,” Harrelson said. “We were able to weather that and ultimately finish the game.”

It was a balanced Enterprise attack as five players had between 14 and eight points. Eric Winters led the Wildcats with 14 points and was followed by Hines with 12, Tucker Wadsworth with 11, Malachi Reed with nine Keion Dunlap with eight.

The outcome avenged two regular-season losses to the Vols for the Wildcats.

“Our guys executed our game plan,” Harrelson said. “They did everything we practiced on all week long. We felt like in the two times we played them in the regular season, we didn’t play real well, but credit them for that. Tonight, we had a good game plan. Give credit to our assistant coaches and our players for being able to execute it.”

Harrelson said Enterprise’s strategy focused on three areas and felt EHS won all three.

“Slow them down and slow them down,” Harrelson said of the game plan. “Contest 0 (Jamicah Adair) and 3 (Ketwan Reeves) – every shot attempt they have. We felt like we had the size advantage in the paint, so we wanted to throw the ball inside and also attack that glass. I don’t know what we were on the glass, but it felt we beat them by a lot.”

Adair finished with 25 points, but did most of the damage (18 points) when the Vols had to play catch-up in the second half. Reeves failed to score. Zidkihjah Edmond had 12 points for JD.

Harrelson said senior Mykel Johnson set the tone before the game.

“We have a bunch of seniors on this team and Mykel Johnson said before we broke it down and went into the game, ‘This isn’t going to be our last game seniors.’ They wanted it,” Harrelson said.

Hines scored eight points to spark Enterprise’s first quarter lead before the Wildcats opened the advantage to 33-18 at halftime. They led briefly by 20 in the third quarter before the Vols cut it to 52-43 by midway in the fourth quarter.

However, Enterprise pulled away down the stretch getting key baskets from Wadsworth, Reed and Dunlap and hitting 7-of-9 free throws.