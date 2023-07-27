Griffin Windham referenced a couple of car analogies for his new role as the head coach of the Enterprise boys wrestling program, one that is returning almost all of its talent off a Class 7A fourth-place state team.

“The team they had last year was phenomenal. I am lucky enough to inherit, for the lack of a better word, a Ferrari,” Windham said. “It is my job that the Ferrari runs and that the parts and the gas are right.”

Windham, a former football standout at Straughn and Huntingdon College, was hired as the Wildcats head coach last week. He replaces Willie Fells, who resigned last month.

The school also hired Billy Landry, an assistant wrestling coach last year, to officially lead the girls wrestling program as the girls and boys teams are now separated instead of being under one umbrella.

“We have decided this year since the girls program is growing, both by numbers and success, to go ahead and make it two different sports, just like we do with basketball, soccer and tennis,” Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick said. “We will have two staffs and two teams.”

Girls wrestling, which is rapidly growing and featured more than 500 athletes and 60 teams last year in the state, is now a fully sanctioned sport in the Alabama High School Athletic Association after a two-year emerging sport status (pilot program).

Windham was hired as a teacher and assistant football coach at Enterprise in May and now adds the head wrestling role to his resume. He has limited experience in the sport.

“Where I was introduced to wrestling was at Huntingdon College (in Montgomery),” Windham said. “Huntingdon had established that they were going to be the first collegiate program in Alabama. My offensive line coach at the time, Charlie Goodyear, was a huge wrestling fan and he thought the movements and the leverage it taught translated well to offense and football in general.

“So we did a lot of that in the offseason. They got a bunch of the football players and taught us the basics of wrestling and the leverage part of it. It was something that I fell in love with.”

Windham takes over a Wildcat program that returns six wrestlers that placed in the top six last year at the Class 7A state meet, including three state runner-ups. It lost only four seniors.

“It is my job to keep the foot on the gas and really develop a powerhouse because the potential is there,” Windham said.

He also wants to create a family and team culture with the Wildcats.

“We want this to be a family culture,” Windham said. “A lot of times it is put off as an individual sport – and there is definitely some individual success – but like any sport when the individual success comes, it usually comes from a team culture that is being built. That is what I have been hired to establish – the culture of the wrestling program.”

Windham graduated in 2012 from Straughn where he played football under Trent Taylor. After playing at Huntingdon, he began his coaching career as an assistant football coach under Taylor at Andalusia. After a couple of seasons, he was offensive coordinator for two seasons at his alma mater at Straughn.

He was then hired as offensive coordinator at Opp by Mike DuBose, the former Alabama head coach. While at Opp, he was also the head tennis coach despite little knowledge of the sport. He took over a program that had only four boys and no girls but helped increase participation to 21 girls and seven boys last season.

He was hired at EHS in May as assistant offensive line coach for the varsity football team, defensive coordinator for the freshman team and as 9th and 10th grade history teacher.

Landry, meanwhile, is now the official head coach of the girls wrestling team. He was an assistant coach to Fells for the overall wrestling program last year, handling most of the coaching for the girls wrestlers.

“I am excited,” Landry said of his new role. “Women’s wrestling has been on the rise and I am thrilled to be a part of the growth, especially in Enterprise. I am excited to try to bring a positive atmosphere to the team.

“The fact that girls wrestling is blowing up down here even though it is not sanctioned – it is such a new thing for the girls because wrestling has been around for ages, but the girls part is just a wildfire right now.”

Two years ago, Enterprise had just two girls wrestlers. Last year, they had 12, including two state champions (Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Mackenzie Schultz) and a state runner-up (Mallory Ladd). The team’s lone senior, Emma Thomas, signed to wrestle at Huntingdon College.

Landry is hopeful more girls will come out for the team now that the girls and boys programs are split up with girls wrestling only girls.

“I am excited to show them it is not just a boys sport,” Landry said. “It is for everybody. The fact we are separated hopefully motivates other girls to come out and be a part of wrestling.”

Landry wrestled four years at Pemberton High School in New Jersey, earning a district title and advancing to the state tournament all four seasons. He placed eighth in one state tournament. He still owns the school record for pins in a season.

A football standout as well, he played college football at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

After graduating, he served 10 years as a police officer before beginning his coaching career at his high school alma mater as offensive line coach in football and as an assistant in wrestling.

He spent five years at Pemberton, the last two he was the unofficial head coach of the girls team.

Landry then moved to Enterprise to help former high school teammate Kyle Stiffler with the Assassins Wrestling Club. Shortly after, he was hired to help coach the offensive line for Enterprise’s Dauphin Junior High football team. Last year, he was brought on board as wrestling assistant by Fells. This upcoming year is his third in Enterprise.

“I love this opportunity,” Landry said. “I have been coaching wrestling for a while now. I want to extend a warm welcome to all the girls – whether they are experienced in any sport or new to wrestling altogether. I just urge them all to give it a try.

“I want to build a positive atmosphere and build a team that uplifts everyone. My main goal is not just to build good wrestlers, but to have personal growth and (for them to) build lifelong relationships because wrestling brings different aspects that a lot of sports don’t give that are lifelong lessons.”