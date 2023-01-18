Young Enterprise boys wrestling team almost pulls off upset

A young Enterprise boys wrestling team delivered its “best shot” against heavily-favored and upperclassmen oriented Smiths Station on Tuesday night and nearly earned an upset win and a spot in a AHSAA Class 7A State Team Duals championship match.

The Wildcats came within one pinfall victory of knocking off the Panthers during a Class 7A state semifinal dual at Smiths Station, but fell just short, 35-27.

The loss drops the Wildcats into the third-place consolation dual Friday at 1 p.m. at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena against Thompson. The four-defending duals state champions were knocked off by Huntsville 39-22 on Tuesday. Huntsville and Smiths Station wrestle for the state title, also at 1 p.m.

Enterprise entered the dual against Smiths Station with a lineup that featured only one senior and two juniors compared to the Panthers’ four seniors and six juniors. Conversely, the Wildcats had six sophomores, two freshmen and two eighth graders in the mix, while Smiths Station had just three sophomores, no freshman and one eighth grader.

“We went in there with some eighth graders, ninth graders and 10th graders and slung our best shot,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “We came out swinging and we were close from pulling off the upset.

“Hats off to Smiths Station. They are a really good team. They are very well coached. There was a great atmosphere over there. (Coach) Tommy Sanders and his staff have been doing a great job building the program that is competitive every year. It is a very strong team.

“We are young and we are still building. We are excited to be part of the Final Four and when you look at it, we might have been a match away from wrestling for the state championship. That is pretty cool for our program, so hats off to all the people that make our program what it is. These young men went in, fought and wrestled their hearts out.”

The result was a far contrast to an early-season meeting when the Panthers easily dispatched Enterprise, 49-22.

On Tuesday, Smiths Station dominated a five-match stretch from 184 to 287, amassing 26 team points which proved to be the difference. Overall, the Panthers won eight matches and the Wildcats six.

The Panthers opened up a 12-0 lead through the first three matches, though Enterprise wrestlers made them earn it. EHS junior Sam Bright fell 6-1 to junior Craig Harris at 134 and freshman Lemuel Lynon lost to Panther senior Bryson McDonald 11-4 at 140 in the first two matches. It was improvement for both Wildcat wrestlers as earlier in the year Bright lost 16-1 to Harris and Lynon lost to McDonald by pinfall.

Panther senior Andrew Bryant pinned Wildcat freshman Kaemon Smith three minutes and six seconds in the 147-weight class in the dual’s third match.

The Wildcats then captured three straight wins to seize the team lead.

Sophomore Cody Kirk stayed unbeaten, improving to 40-0 with a pin over Panther junior Al Williams (4:39 into the match), and sophomore Kody Sigmon followed with a 10-2 major decision over Smiths Station’s Nathaniel Jarmon at 162.

Sam Lynon, Enterprise’s lone senior competing on Tuesday, won by disqualification at 172 when Smiths Station junior Kylan Pace bit Lynon’s hand. In addition to the DQ, Smiths Station was also assessed a three-point flagrant misconduct penalty for Pace’s action.

With the three wins and the Smiths Station penalty deduction, Enterprise grabbed a 16-9 lead in the dual.

However, the Panthers won the next five matches to seize a 35-16 lead to secure the team win before Enterprise won the final three matches.

Panther junior Erik Short started the string of Smiths Station wins with a pin (1:17) over Wildcat eighth grader Brandon Bethea at 184. Robert Sanborn, a senior, took an 8-3 decision over EHS junior Xavier Henderson at 187. The Panthers’ Lance Peterson received a forfeit at 222 before senior Ken Felder pinned Enterprise sophomore Dezmon Thomas (3:13) at 287.

In a battle of eighth graders, Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders earned a 21-4 tech fall win over Enterprise’s Karter Stiffler at 108 pounds.

In two straight matches featuring sophomores, Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw claimed a 5-2 decision over Smiths Station’s Dustin Dunbar at 113 and the Wildcats’ Kameron Stiffler took an 18-5 major decision over the Panthers’ Timothy Luttrell at 122.

Enterprise sophomore Grier Hunt won an 11-3 major decision over Jaden Sanford, a Panther junior, in the dual’s last match at 128.

The Wildcats host Pike Road and Brewbaker Tech Thursday night at 6 p.m. before traveling to Birmingham on Friday for the third-place match against Thompson.