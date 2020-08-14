Young Pike County team may experience growing pains

Rebuilding isn’t a normal thing for the Pike County Bulldogs, a program that has had a winning record in 16 of the last 19 seasons, including seven straight years with three state titles among those campaigns.
With just five starters returning on offense and three on defense, veteran head coach Fred Holland feels this year’s Bulldog team might take a while to gel.
“There probably will be a lot of growing pains,” Holland said earlier this week. “We don’t have as many leaders as we did last year. This year’s group is not a vocal-leading team like teams we have had in the past. Some lead by example. Some will learn a lot.
“There are a lot of older guys on the team who haven’t played a lot. Some will learn on the job. Most of them are willing to learn. We just have an overall young team, so we have a lot work to do. The kids are working hard I can say that.”
As per custom in Brundidge, numbers are low overall as only 24 players are on the Class 3A Bulldog roster, said Holland. All but one, though, are 10th-12th graders.
“We ask a lot of our players,” Holland said. “We ask them to play offense, defense and special teams. We don’t have a large number. We hardly ever do. Just being able to accept all the roles and responsibility is a tough task for some who haven’t played before.”
While usually low on numbers, the Bulldogs, in the past, made up for it by being a well-conditioned football team.
After having no spring practices because of the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdown of all schools from mid-March to early June and with limitations in summer practices, Holland is a little concerned about his team’s normal strength of conditioning.
“We are a small team and we spend a lot of time on our strength and conditioning and being out for three months puts us behind as far as (making things) intense up like we should,” Holland said, speaking in mid-July at a Coaches Day Media event.
While young, tradition and expectations are always high in Brundidge and a strong playoff run is always the goal. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs in 31 of the last 37 seasons with five state titles. Nineteen teams since 1984 have won nine or more games, including last year’s 10-1 team.
Offensively, the Bulldogs return five starters for 2020 – all seniors. Anthony Carter (6-1, 240) and Jaquavion Meadows (5-7, 180) return on the line with Meadows back at center. Omarion Florence (5-11, 180) returns as a tight end, while Horanado Wheeler (5-8, 200) is back at fullback and Amaghie Lampley (5-10, 175) at wide receiver.
Outside of Wheeler, the Bulldogs lost their entire backfield from last year, including Class 3A first-team all-state running back Rayshawn Reynolds, who rushed for 1,853 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. They also lost both Darrick and Derrick Myhand, other key parts of the backfield last year.
Junior Zakevin Pennington, who played some running back last year, and Markelis Hobdy, a rare freshman on the varsity, will spearhead the Bulldog backfield along with Wheeler.
“We normally don’t play ninth graders on our varsity,” Holland said. “We are usually have 10th-12th graders, but we are limited at running back, so we decided to bring one of our JV guys up so we will have another back.”
Because of a lack of experience, Holland said of the running backs, “Those guys have a lot of growing up to do.”
The starting quarterback spot is up for grabs, said Holland, between senior Dequavius Coleman and junior JahaNauris King. Coleman played some late last year, while King is a newcomer to the position.
Joining Carter and Meadows in the heart of the offensive line are Avery Lee, Kyron Wilkerson, Andre Kennedy and Tyrese Johnson.
At wide receiver, are Lampley, Kameron McKinney and Andquan Lowe.
The Bulldog defense was one of the stingiest in the state last year, giving up only 9.6 points per game, the best in Class 3A and fifth best in the entire state of Alabama. However, only three starters return off that unit. One, thought, is two-time all-state player Wheeler, a linebacker. A year ago, he was in on 102 tackles (9.3 a game).
The other returning defensive starters are linebacker Florence and defensive back K’ahriyus Pennington.
The defensive front likely will have Carter, Kennedy, Lowe and Lee with Florence, Meadows, Johnson and McKinney among those playing at outside linebacker. Wheeler and King will man the inside linebacker positions.
Both K’ahriyus and Zakevin Pennington will play in the secondary along with Lampley and Caleb Foster.
The kicking game will feature K’ahriyus Pennington on point after and field goal attempts with King holding for the kicks. Zakevin Pennington will provide kickoffs. The punting job is between Lampley and McKinney, said Holland, and Meadows or Johnson will handle snapping for special teams.
BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Fred Holland (10th year at Pike County and as a head coach, 64-31)
>> 2019 record: 10-1 overall, 7-0 in Class 3A, Region 3, first round of Class 3A state playoffs
>> 2019 results: at Alabama Christian (W, 38-13); Houston Academy # (W, 50-0); Geneva # (W, 14-7); at Wicksburg # (W, 33-6); at Abbeville (W, 18-12); at Providence Christian # (W, 47-10); Slocomb # (W, 60-0); Opp # (W, 44-13); at Straughn # (W, 44-6); Sweet Water (W, 25-7). STATE PLAYOFFS: T.R. Miller (L, 13-25)
>> Points scored/per game: 386/35.1
>> Points allowed/per game: 99/9.0
>> Returning offensive starters (5): FB Horanado Wheeler (Sr., 5-8, 200); WR Amaghie Lampley (Sr., 5-10, 175); OL Jaquavion Meadows (Sr., 5-7, 180); OL Anthony Carter (Sr., 6-1, 240); TE Omarion Florence (Sr., 5-11, 180);
>> Returning defensive starters (3): LB Horanado Wheeler (Sr., 5-8, 200); LB Omarion Florence (Sr., 5-11, 180); DB K’ahriyus Pennington (Sr., 5-7, 145)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 at Beulah #
Sept. 11 Dadeville #
Sept. 18 at Trinity #
Sept. 25 Open
Oct. 2 Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 9 at Goshen #
Oct. 16 at Childersburg #
Oct. 23 Reeltown #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
