Zach Holmes resigns as football coach, AD at New Brockton

New Brockton head football coach and athletic director Zack Holmes confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Wednesday night that he has tendered in his resignation for the two roles to the Coffee County School Board.

Holmes said he will remain as a marketing (business) teacher at the school.

“I resigned on Monday and it will go through to the board meeting tomorrow (Thursday),” Holmes said.

Holmes led the Gamecocks for the past four seasons, going 12-29. His first team in 2019 went 5-6 and reached the first round of the state playoffs before his second club went 1-7 during the COVID pandemic season as the program also moved up from Class 2A to 3A.

The Gamecocks improved to 4-6 in 2021 despite losing their starting quarterback halfway during the season. This past season, a young team that got hit hard by injuries finished 0-10.

While the record book didn’t look good, Holmes felt a lot of progress had been in the Gamecock program in other areas during his tenure.

“I am extremely proud of what we have done the past four years of the program from when we got there versus to where it is now,” Holmes said. “It is drastically larger. There are more coaches and there are a ton more players from one team to three teams. We feel we have done a lot of things in the transition as New Brockton has grown and done those things well.

“Obviously this season was not a great season as we had struggles as does everybody. Coaching football is a lot of things and winning is one of those. Obviously we didn’t have the success we wanted this year and that kind of leads to things like this happening.”

Holmes came to New Brockton after serving as a special teams coordinator at Enterprise in 2018. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator at Eufaula for three seasons.

The New Brockton post was his second head coaching job. He guided Sumiton Christian, located west of Cullman in north Alabama, in 2013-14 and went 6-13.

“I will look for another coaching job and another opportunity,” Holmes said Wednesday night.

“I am thankful for my time here, thankful for the kids, my coaches and for the community support.”

A native of Falkville in north Alabama, Holmes played college football at Division-III Maryville College and at Huntingdon College, the latter under Mike Turk.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in History, he stayed at Huntingdon, coaching under Turk for two seasons.

After Huntingdon, he coached at Brindlee Mountain High School near Guntersville, serving as head boys and girls track coach and offensive coordinator at the school for four seasons.

He became the defensive coordinator at Sumiton Christian and after two seasons, he was promoted to the head job. Shortly after that, he became the defensive coordinator at Eufaula.

Holmes informed football players and parents of his decision.

“We are thankful for our time here and for the relationships we have made,” Holmes said in his letter to the parents obtained by the Dothan Eagle. “We would like to thank each one of you who partnered with us in creating the best experience possible for every player over the past four years.

"The program and facilities have drastically changed over the past four years and that would not have been possible without your help. Erika and I do not know where God will take us next but have learned throughout my career His timing is always perfect and he will continue to order our steps.”