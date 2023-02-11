Zion Chapel lost to Highland Home 60-32 in the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 4 basketball tournament on Saturday.

Slade Grantham led Zion Chapel with 15 points. Both Jacob Chestnut and Layton Grantham added seven points each.

Highland Home was led by JJ Faulk with 16 points, Tyler Chaney with 12 and KD Shephard with 11.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round on Tuesday. Zion Chapel (14-16) has to travel to Mobile to face St. Luke’s, while Highland Home stays at home against Chickasaw.