When thinking about running cross country for his senior season at Zion Chapel, Cole Charles admits he thought it might be too hard for him.

Charles, though, did well enough for himself in the sport – in just one season. Over nine meets, he earned a top 12 finish seven times, including a sixth-place finish at the postseason Class 1A-2A, Section 1 meet. He finished runner-up in three races, third once and fourth in another meet.

Now, he will have the opportunity to compete in the sport at the collegiate level after signing a scholarship to run for Enterprise State Community College.

“It was a great opportunity and they are not too far from here,” Charles said of ESCC, located 35 miles down the road from the Zion Chapel campus in Jack.

Charles is the first Zion Chapel athlete to sign a scholarship in cross country, a sport the school has had for only six years.

For Charles, the path to a college scholarship in the sport has been a quick one. It began during the middle of his junior season when Zion Chapel head cross country Courtney Jinright asked him about the sport.

“After I tried out for baseball a year ago, she told me I should try out for cross country,” Charles said. “I thought about it for a while. I told my mom and she thought it was a good idea.”

Charles had run routinely around the neighborhood on mile or two-mile jogs with his dad, but did not have any training or any intense competition in the sport. He initially thought it might be a little too much for him, but after getting into it, he realized he enjoyed the sport.

“I thought about it at first and I thought there is no way I can do that. It seems pretty hard,” Charles recalled. “It was pretty hard in practices and stuff, but I didn’t expect to feel so good after races and practices. I didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as I do.”

Early on, Charles was a little timid, said Jinright.

“He was slow developing, but I could tell he wasn’t giving his full potential,” Jinight said.

During Zion Chapel’s second meet of the year at the Montgomery Academy meet on Huntingdon College’s cross country course in Grady, Charles finished 35th against a strong field on a tough course, finishing in a time of 21 minutes 23.07 seconds. Enterprise State Community College head coach Chris Christian was at the meet and the Rebel runner caught his eye.

“That Grady meet is really tough,” Christian said. “The course is one of the harder ones in this area, especially that hill because we don’t have a lot of hills around here. The push up to not fall back and the grind that he had that day speaks well of him.

“A few of us asked, ‘Who is this kid?' We look for his record (on milesplit), but he didn’t have a record because this was his first year doing it. So, I was like, ‘There is some talent there that is untapped. I want to help him pursue that even further.’ That was what led me to him.”

Christian then contacted Jinright for more information on the runner. The Rebel coach then informed Charles of the interest, which the coach felt provided extra motivation for the Zion Chapel senior.

Charles’ times began to plummet. He went from the 21:25.50 time in the season opener to a season-best 19:08.63 toward the end of the season.

“Once I told him (Charles) that we had a college coach looking at him and that he could get his time to the 19:05 area, he went to work and was committed,” Jinright said. “He did everything he needed to do to develop where he is at. I feel coach Christian can get below that 19.”

Jinright added because of Charles’ work ethic, she feels he will likely blow past the 19 minute mark and likely threaten below 18 during his first year at ESCC.

“As much as he has decreased his time already, I don’t think there will be any problems getting that (below 19),” Jinright said. “He will be a great runner for ESCC.”

The Rebel coach said one of the keys to Charles’ quick success in the sport is his ability to take advice and put it into practice.

“Anything I have told him, he is very coachable,” Jinright said. “He will correct it. If I notice little things and I ask him to do this to tweak it, the next meet he would tweak it and it was taken care of. He is very coachable kid.”

Charles admitted the thought of running in college never crossed his mind as he first joined the Zion Chapel cross country team.

“I thought it was going to be a one and done,” Charles said.

Now, he sees the potential for bigger things after signing with ESCC.

“My goal is to run with ESCC for two years and maybe go to Troy and try to figure out if I can run there,” Charles said.