Zion Chapel football OL Hunter Wambles signs with Millsaps College

Hunter Wambles said he has dreamed of playing college football for a long time.
The Zion Chapel senior offensive/defensive lineman will get to fulfill that dream after signing Friday to play at D-III Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
“I have been waiting to do it ever since I was playing pee wee,” Wambles said Friday of playing college ball.
The 5-foot-10, 240-pounder played both as a center on offense and a nose guard on defense at Zion Chapel. He becomes a rare football signing for the small school in the Coffee County community of Jack.
In addition to his football prowess, Wambles is a standout in the classroom.
“Academics is what has provided this young man an opportunity,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said. “Obviously, they like him for football, but it is all about academics (at Millsaps) and that is what gave him the opportunity to have so much scholarship money to go there. He took care of his stuff in school and it now has led to this opportunity. He had this dream to go play and it has presented itself.”
Wambles said he wasn’t sure were Millsaps would utilize him on the football field, but said he was ready to play whenever the Majors needed him.
“We have talked about offensive and defensive line as well as long snapping too,” Wambles said. “I will have to see when I get down there.”
The Rebel standout said he prefers to play offensive line and center because of his knowledge of the area as well as the constant nature involvement of every play.
“I have played it since pee wee,” Wambles said. “I know it really good. You are right in the middle of things (as the center).”
Though he didn’t long snap at Zion Chapel, Wambles said he has been practicing on that part of the game since the season, anticipating a possible role in the area in college.
He chose the Millsaps program offer interest from Suwanee, Faulkner and McPherson College in Kansas.
He cited Millsaps’ academics, classroom size and the programs it offered as among the reasons he chose the Majors over the other schools.
There were other key factors as well, Wambles said.
“I liked all the coaches,” Wambles said. “All the coaches were great when I talked to them. The campus was nice. They have a nice stadium.”
Wambles said signing Friday was “nice” and a “good experience,” but admitted when he committed two-three weeks ago to Millsaps was more of a major moment for him.
“The day that I did the verbal commitment was more of that (hit me) moment,” Wambles said.