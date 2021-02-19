Zion Chapel football OL Hunter Wambles signs with Millsaps College

Hunter Wambles said he has dreamed of playing college football for a long time.

The Zion Chapel senior offensive/defensive lineman will get to fulfill that dream after signing Friday to play at D-III Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

“I have been waiting to do it ever since I was playing pee wee,” Wambles said Friday of playing college ball.

The 5-foot-10, 240-pounder played both as a center on offense and a nose guard on defense at Zion Chapel. He becomes a rare football signing for the small school in the Coffee County community of Jack.

In addition to his football prowess, Wambles is a standout in the classroom.

“Academics is what has provided this young man an opportunity,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said. “Obviously, they like him for football, but it is all about academics (at Millsaps) and that is what gave him the opportunity to have so much scholarship money to go there. He took care of his stuff in school and it now has led to this opportunity. He had this dream to go play and it has presented itself.”

Wambles said he wasn’t sure were Millsaps would utilize him on the football field, but said he was ready to play whenever the Majors needed him.