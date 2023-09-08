The Zion Chapel Rebels’ season opening loss to Pike Liberal Arts is now a victory after the Patriots were forced to forfeit its win to the Rebels for using an ineligible player.

Zion Chapel coach Cody Keene confirmed the forfeit to the Dothan Eagle on Friday.

Zion Chapel was now 1-1 entering its home game Friday against Wicksburg. Pike Liberal Arts, which was off Friday, is now 0-2.

The forfeit and updated records were reflected in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s release of records on Thursday and were also reflected on the Alabama High School Historical Society website.

Early County game postponed

Friday’s Early County football game against Terrell County was postponed, according to Bobcat head coach Frank Killingsworth.

The game, a Region 1-A, Division II contest, will be a made up at a later date.

“Our game has been postponed for circumstances beyond our control,” Killingsworth told the Dothan Eagle early Friday afternoon.

Killingsworth would not reveal the nature of the circumstances.

The game was initially set to be played at Terrell County’s home field in Dawson, but was moved early in the week to Early County’s field in Blakely. Now it has been postponed.

Killingsworth said a make-up date has not been discussed yet between the two schools.

Early County has two off weeks remaining but Terrell County has other region games on both of those weeks. The same applies with Terrell County’s two off weeks where the Bobcats have region contests. It’s possible the game would have to be made up during a Monday or Tuesday night.

“Hopefully, something can work out,” Killingsworth said.