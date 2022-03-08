Zion Chapel hires Cody Keene, son of former Ashford coach, as new football coach

“We had a lot of quality candidates, but he knows the kids and he knows what he is going to get in terms of the quality of athletes and knows what we will need to do to improve,” Barton said. “We are excited to get him.”

Because of his athletic director duties at Russell County and family situation (he and his wife have three kids, a soon-to-be 4-year-old plus a 2-year-old and a 3-month old), Keene wasn’t sure when he will begin working full time at Zion Chapel.

He knows the task of building a winning program won’t be easy at Zion Chapel, which has had only three .500 or better seasons in the last 15 years, though two of those came under Bryant in 2018 and 2019.

“I do think we can build a winner,” Keene said. “It is going to take some time just like anything else.”

His biggest emphasis will be on changing the mentality of the football players.

“I know from Randy being there that things have been done right for the last five years and I was there two of those years, so I think the weight room will be fine,” Keene said. “It is in good shape. I know financially, it is stable, and I know there has been some pretty good participation.