Zion Chapel hires Cody Keene, son of former Ashford coach, as new football coach

Cody Keene calls Zion Chapel “a special place” and a “hidden gem.”
The son of a former Ashford head football coach with the same name, Keene was hired as the new head football coach at Zion Chapel last Thursday night by the Coffee County School Board.
It will be the first head coaching position for the younger Keene, who has been an assistant coach or a coordinator at seven previous schools over the last 13 years. One of those schools was Zion Chapel on Randy Bryant’s staff a few years back. Now, Keene replaces Bryant, who resigned as football coach last month, but remains as the athletic director and a teacher at the community school in Jack.
“Zion is a special place,” Keene said in a Dothan Eagle interview Tuesday. “I have worked there before. I spent two years there in the fall of 2017 and 2018, working with Coach Bryant. He is one of my best friends in the whole world. It is a special place with special people and that is the main thing that is taking us back there.
“It is wonderful place. It is really a hidden gem, right between Troy and Enterprise.”
Keene comes to Zion Chapel after spending the last three years at Russell County, where he is the offensive coordinator for football and the school’s athletic director.
He started coaching with his dad at Northview High School in Florida, located near Pensacola, while in college at the University of West Florida. After finishing college, he branched out on his own with a job at Houston County. Since then he has been at Smiths Station, Dadeville, Auburn, Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Russell County.
He has been offensive coordinator or a defensive coordinator for seven of those 13 seasons.
Zion Chapel principal Matt Barton said Keene checked off on all of the boxes the Coffee County administration was looking for in a new coach at the small Class 2A program.
“First of all, any hire we make, we look for quality people and people who are going to be great educators and he checked those boxes,” Barton said. “He is a high-character, quality person. He is an excellent teacher. He has a stellar reputation from his previous stop here in the classroom.
"In the interview process, he was knowledgeable about both sides of the ball. We feel at this level, a head coach needs to know both sides of the ball well and he checked that box.”
Barton, who was not at Zion Chapel during Keene’s first time at the school, said Keene’s previous experience with the Rebels should be an advantage.
“We had a lot of quality candidates, but he knows the kids and he knows what he is going to get in terms of the quality of athletes and knows what we will need to do to improve,” Barton said. “We are excited to get him.”
Because of his athletic director duties at Russell County and family situation (he and his wife have three kids, a soon-to-be 4-year-old plus a 2-year-old and a 3-month old), Keene wasn’t sure when he will begin working full time at Zion Chapel.
He knows the task of building a winning program won’t be easy at Zion Chapel, which has had only three .500 or better seasons in the last 15 years, though two of those came under Bryant in 2018 and 2019.
“I do think we can build a winner,” Keene said. “It is going to take some time just like anything else.”
His biggest emphasis will be on changing the mentality of the football players.
“I know from Randy being there that things have been done right for the last five years and I was there two of those years, so I think the weight room will be fine,” Keene said. “It is in good shape. I know financially, it is stable, and I know there has been some pretty good participation.
“The main thing that has to be changed is there has to be a toughness brought in. The mentality has to change. The white flag mentality to lie down can no longer exist. It is a non-negotiable.
“We will talk about raising the black flag, never surrendering. A black flag is a sign of aggression if you research it. (We want to) play with an aggressive tough-mentality and that will start in the weight room.
“That is what it is going to be about every day – showing up with an aggressive mentality, competing and being tough. That is what will be preached.”
Keene attended schools in Demopolis and Muscle Shoals before graduating high school at Oglethorpe County, Ga.