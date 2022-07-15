Coaches Media Day notebook: New Dothan football coach optimistic

New Dothan High School head football coach Jed Kennedy believes the first phase for rebuilding the Wolves program is now in the books.

“We have been on the job seven months now and the kids have been awesome,” Kennedy said Friday during an interview at the 29th Annual Encore Rehab Coaches Day & Media Day event at Highland Oaks, exactly five weeks before the first games of the 2022 high school football season.

“There are four things that have been an area of focus for us to get this turned around and the No. 1 thing on that list is our kids being in attendance (for summer workouts and practices). It has been absolutely phenomenal. I am so proud of the kids and the direction the program is going in.

“It is no secret that we came in with a philosophy that we are changing everything from how we take care of our locker room to how we address coaches to how we work in the weight room to the systems we run. It has been refreshing to come in every day and see the kids attack the things we feel are important to our program.”

Kennedy was hired last December to take over a Wolves program that struggled to 2-7 and 4-6 records the last two years under Smitty Grider after an 8-3 inaugural season in 2019 following the consolidation of Northview and Dothan. The program was still in Class 6A in that first season, but has moved up to 7A – the state’s highest classification – in 2020 and has struggled in its two years in the classification.

A veteran of 14 years as a head football coach, Kennedy has a 115-47 coaching record in leading five programs, including Brookfield Central and Kenosha Bradford in his native Wisconsin. He guided Brookfield Central to a 49-12 record over five seasons with two state runner-up finishes in Division 2 and led Kenosha Bradford to a 54-9 record over five seasons highlighted by a Division 1 state title and an undefeated season in 2011 when he was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year

He also has had one-year head coaching stints at Edgewood (Fla.) and Pulaski (Wis.) and a two-year stint at Decatur MacArthur in Illinois.

Kennedy came to Dothan from rival Enterprise where he was defensive coordinator for three seasons.

In the seven months since being hired, the new DHS coach has seen a lot of potential in the program.

“It is not a lack of talent,” Kennedy said. “We have talented players. We have hard-working kids."

The Wolves open the Kennedy era Aug. 19 at Carroll of Ozark.

Eleven new coaches: Dothan’s Kennedy wasn’t the only new head coach in interviews Friday at Highland Oaks as 11 Wiregrass teams feature a new leader for 2022, including the area’s three biggest programs.

In addition to Dothan, the area’s other Class 7A program also changed head coaches as Enterprise hired Ben Blackmon to replace Rick Darlington, who went back to coach in Florida. Eufaula, the Wiregrass’ third-biggest school, hired Jerrel Jernigan, a former Eufaula star who played at Troy and in the NFL. Jernigan replaces Ed Rigby, who took the head job at Pike Road near Montgomery.

Other new coaches are Mark Hurt at Pike County, Bryant Garrison at Slocomb, Josh Thompson at Geneva County, Travis Baxley at Pike Liberal Arts, Cody Keene at Zion Chapel, Daniel Powell at Barbour County, Josh Allen at Houston County and Matthew Mims at Abbeville Christian.

All but Blackmon and Powell were in attendance Friday.

Back to Abbeville: After transferring and playing football at Dothan High last fall, Wauntavious Conley has returned to Abbeville and is expected to be a key force for the Yellow Jackets this season.

“Here’s a kid who rushed for 1,000 yards and then he turned around and had over 100 tackles as a linebacker and he’s back,” Abbeville coach LaBrian Stewart said of Conley regarding two seasons ago. “We’ve moved him to safety, and he played safety at 7A ball.

“For him going and playing Class 7A ball and coming back down to 2A ball, I’m pretty sure the game is going to slow down a little bit for him. I saw some things that really stood out when he came back.

“He was a leader in the classroom and a leader on the field. He’s always been strong.”

College offers galore: He is only a sophomore, but Elba running back Alvin Henderson is getting plenty of college interest already.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Henderson has already amassed 52 major college offers, including the majority of SEC teams, led by Alabama, Auburn and defending national champion Georgia. He has gotten offers from as far away as Southern Cal, Washington and Washington State as well as ones from Penn State, Texas and Notre Dame.

“I have been coaching for almost 25 years now and I have never seen a kid his age get this type of attention,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said of the offers. “He is certainly talented, but this is all unexpected. We didn’t realize it would be like this (so soon).

"He is handling it pretty good. We are constantly on him about staying humble and continuing to work hard. It is not easy for a ninth grader to process all that. His focus is, ‘Hey, I am just trying to get better.'"

Last fall, Henderson, despite splitting carries with two other running backs, rushed for a Tiger-leading 1,115 yards (101.4 average) and 24 touchdowns off 103 carries (10.8 average per carry). He helped Elba finish 10-2 with a second-round playoff appearance in Class 2A.

Sieving said an explosion of offers for Henderson started after the end of the regular-season and has continued after measurements and video showcasing his “speed, his explosiveness and ability to change directions” was turned in by a recruiting consultant.

“The tape got out on him and it (the offers) took off,” Sieving said.

Since last season, Henderson has visited or attended campus at Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee. He will visit USC later in the month.

Cottonwood and RTD: Third-year Cottonwood head coach Dustin Harrison entered the Highland Oaks dining area for interviews Friday with a red and white stripe shirt with the words Cottonwood and initials RTD on it.

When asked what RTD meant, Harrison replied, “Return to dominance.”

Harrison said that is a goal of both Cottonwood’s football and baseball programs. The Bears’ football team won a state title in 1990, was state runner-up in both 1983 and 1990 and made 25 state playoff appearances over 41 years starting in 1981, but has not reached the state playoffs since 2014. The baseball team has had moderate success lately, but hasn’t come close to recapturing the magic of consecutive state titles from 1985-87 when the Bears won 54 straight games.

“We started putting it on everything a year ago, but we are not there yet,” Harrison said. “It is a process. It takes time. Our goal is to return Cottonwood to when Cottonwood was once known all over the state. Everybody knew about their baseball and football. We want to get back there. That is our ultimate mission.”

The football Bears perhaps took a step last year, earning a 5-5 record after the program went 3-7 and 2-7 the previous two years.