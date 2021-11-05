Defense comes through in clutch for Slocomb

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller and Nobles both ripped off runs of 12 yards and four plays later, Miller scored on a 2-yard plunge up the middle. Asael Morin added the point after kick to make it 28-16 with 13.5 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dadeville had two remaining possessions, moving to the Slocomb 30 on the first one before a personal foul penalty backed them up and the RedTops stopped a screen pass well short of the first down. The Tigers, with the clock moving under minute in the game, moved to their own 48, but Campbell recovered a fumble off a lateral to end the threat.

“We came out there ready to kill (in the second half),” Nobles said. “Our defense is probably our most slept on (unit), but we have a lot of good players on defense and we all play hard.”

Tisdale said the third-quarter red zone stands were crucial for the RedTops.

“Our red zone defense has been good all year,” Tisdale said. “We had two big stops against Wicksburg inside (the red zone), so our kids have confidence not to get rattled when you get in there.”

Slocomb opened the game with an impressive, 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive that ate up 6:16 off the clock. Nobles scored on a 9-yard run up the middle. Asael Morin converted the point after kick off the hold of Campbell to make it 7-0.