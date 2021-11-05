Defense comes through in clutch for Slocomb

SLOCOMB – Jaylen Nobles, Rashawn Miller and the offense usually get a lot of the glory for Slocomb – and deservedly so.
But in Friday’s first-round state playoff game at Newton-Tew Field, it was the Slocomb defense that came up big at a crucial time.
The RedTops stopped two Dadeville series in the red zone in the third quarter, preventing the Tigers from extending a lead to a two-score game, and the offense turned both stops into scores on the ensuing possession to spark a 28-16 RedTop win over the Tigers in Class 3A state playoff action.
The surging RedTops won their sixth straight game after a two-game losing streak and improved to 8-3 overall. They will host Hillcrest of Evergreen (6-5) in the second round of the playoffs next week.
“I am proud of our kids,” Slocomb head coach Richard Tisdale said. “We had a rough start to the season (2-3), but we have gotten on a good winning streak now. Some bad things happened to us in the second quarter tonight, but the kids responded. They didn’t have our heads down. They were serious at halftime, focusing in on what we had to do, so I was proud of those guys for responding in the second half.”
Up 16-13, Dadeville took the opening possession of the second half to the Slocomb 8-yard line off a 26-yard kickoff return by Antojuan Woody and four runs of 33 yards by Ja’vuntae Holley.
However, Nobles stopped Holley for a 3-yard loss and a host of RedTops converged for a 2-yard loss of Holley before an incomplete pass, bringing up fourth down. A 30-yard field goal attempt for Dadeville then went left.
Slocomb charged down the field 80 yards in eight plays – all on the ground with Nobles and Miller carrying on the plays. Miller had 46 yards on the series, including runs of 20 and 22 yards, while Nobles had 34 yards.
Miller’s 22-yard run pushed it to the 3. As Tisdale tried to get a timeout to avoid a potential delay of game penalty, Slocomb snapped the ball and Nobles scored up the middle. The snap on the point after kick was low and holder Brody Campbell picked it up and ran for an unplanned two-point conversion, making it 21-16 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers, sparked by a 16-yard Lane Smith to Woody pass and a 23-yard run by Christian Nelson, moved to the Slocomb 7 on the next series.
Holley failed to gain on first down and Dadeville was hit with a dead ball personal foul penalty, moving the Tigers back to the 22.
On the next play, Smith tried a short pass to the left, but Nobles snared the pass for an interception at the 18 and returned it 36 yards to the Dadeville 46.
“Honesty, I was standing there and when I saw the ball, I said, ‘just catch it and go. Catch it and go,’” Nobles said.
Miller and Nobles both ripped off runs of 12 yards and four plays later, Miller scored on a 2-yard plunge up the middle. Asael Morin added the point after kick to make it 28-16 with 13.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dadeville had two remaining possessions, moving to the Slocomb 30 on the first one before a personal foul penalty backed them up and the RedTops stopped a screen pass well short of the first down. The Tigers, with the clock moving under minute in the game, moved to their own 48, but Campbell recovered a fumble off a lateral to end the threat.
“We came out there ready to kill (in the second half),” Nobles said. “Our defense is probably our most slept on (unit), but we have a lot of good players on defense and we all play hard.”
Tisdale said the third-quarter red zone stands were crucial for the RedTops.
“Our red zone defense has been good all year,” Tisdale said. “We had two big stops against Wicksburg inside (the red zone), so our kids have confidence not to get rattled when you get in there.”
Slocomb opened the game with an impressive, 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive that ate up 6:16 off the clock. Nobles scored on a 9-yard run up the middle. Asael Morin converted the point after kick off the hold of Campbell to make it 7-0.
The teams were quiet the rest of the opening quarter, but the teams provided plenty of fireworks in the second quarter which featured five scores and two turnovers.
On the quarter’s second play, Slocomb’s Isai Morin recovered a Dadeville fumble after Lane, the quarterback, scrambled and tried to throw as he was being sacked, but had the ball squirt out of his hands.
Morin’s twin brother, Asael, boomed a 44-yard field goal to cash in the turnover, putting the RedTops up 10-0 with 6:57 left before halftime.
Dadeville answered on the next series with Holley scoring on a 20-yard run with 2:34 left and got the ball back on Slocomb’s first play when Woody intercepted Nobles and returned it to the Slocomb 22. Two plays later, Smith completed a 21-yard TD pass to Philstavious Dowdell with 1:33 left to put the Tigers up 13-10 after the extra point was wide right.
But there were still plenty of fireworks left before the halftime break.
Slocomb’s Campbell returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to the 45 and Nobles completed 28 yards to Josh King to the Dadeville 27. However, the drive stalled and Asael Morin connected on a 40-yard field goal to tie it at 13 with 29.6 seconds left.
That was enough time for Dadeville thanks to Dowdell, who returned a short kickoff from the 34 down to the Slocomb 23. After an interference penalty and an offside penalty on Slocomb, Dadeville’s Wardellis Cox Jr. connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the half to put the Tigers up 16-13.