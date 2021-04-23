Eufaula baseball coach Nathan Black stepping away

After 13 years at the helm of Eufaula baseball, Nathan Black is stepping away from the program, though he will remain at the school as a teacher and still assist with football.

“My son (Ethan) is going to play at Southern Union next year and I am going to watch him some,” Black said. “I have done it for 20 years and I think that is enough. I am going out on a good note and I think I have left the program better than when I got here. It was time I felt like (to step away).”

Black leaves after guiding the Tigers to one of their most successful seasons, finishing 21-10 this year. The 21 wins was a high-water mark during his tenure and is one of the top marks in the school’s baseball history. Eufaula was one win against Opelika away from making the state playoffs.

Eufaula had several other good teams under Black, but were often blocked from the state playoffs by powerhouse Charles Henderson or tradition-rich teams Rehobeth and Headland.

A 1990 graduate of Monroe County, Black came to Eufaula in 2009 and said his family has enjoyed its time in the city of nearly 14,000 off Lake Eufaula.