FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREOBOARD
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES

CLASS 7A

Auburn 39, Baker 3

Central-Phenix City 38, Daphne 7

Enterprise 35, Fairhope 10

Hoover 56, Sparkman 14

Oak Mountain 38, James Clemens 35, Thursday

Theodore 30, Prattville 26

Thompson 49, Florence 10

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Bob Jones (5-5)

CLASS 6A

Baldwin Co. 32, Helena 29

Briarwood 35, Fort Payne 12

Clay-Chalkville 42, Decatur 0

Gardendale 35, Hartselle 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Carver-Montgomery 6

Homewood 42, Arab 14

Hueytown 50, Eufaula 13

Jackson-Olin 22, Cullman 14 (OT)

Lee-Montgomery 33, McAdory 25

McGill-Toolen 20, Pelham 6

Mountain Brook 63, Southside-Gadsden 0

Opelika 45, Northridge 20

Oxford 30, Chelsea 20

Pinson Valley 28, Muscle Shoals 21

Saraland 37, Wetumpka 7

Spanish Fort 41, Calera 31

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 52, Ardmore 6

Andalusia 42, Sylacauga 7

Center Point 66, East Limestone 36

Central-Clay Co. 41, Carroll-Ozark 14

Demopolis 49, B.C. Rain 6

Fairview 30, Fairfield 28

Faith-Mobile 35, Shelby Co. 14

Greenville 32, Tallassee 0

Leeds 41, Lee-Huntsville 22

Parker 31, Boaz 21

Pike Road 37, Holtville 0

Pleasant Grove 55, Douglas 0

Ramsay 28, Guntersville 20

Russellville 41, Lincoln 14

St. Paul’s 36, Selma 0

UMS-Wright 45, Marbury 7

CLASS 4A

American Chr. 41, Williamson 12

Bibb Co. 40, Mobile Chr. 36

Brooks 41, Dora 21

Cherokee Co. 34, Straughn 26

Good Hope 27, Central-Florence 24

Gordo 37, North Jackson 7

Handley 42, Geneva 6

Jackson 44, Montevallo 20

Jacksonville 42, Alabama Chr. 21

Madison Aca. 55, Hamilton 0

Northside 35, Madison Co. 31

Oneonta 40, Rogers 14

Priceville 31, Etowah 14

Randolph 38, Fayette Co. 0

St. James 28, Anniston 26

Vigor 40, West Blocton 0

CLASS 3A

Bayside Aca. 37, Southside-Selma 36

Catholic-Montgomery 56, Houston Aca. 7

Fyffe 34, Walter Wellborn 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Thomasville 19

J.B. Pennington 10, Phil Campbell 7

Lauderdale Co. 28, Vinemont 6

Montgomery Aca. 35, Flomaton 7

Oakman 36, Colbert Heights 7

Ohatchee 34, Geraldine 13

Opp 35, Reeltown 6

Piedmont 40, Sylvania 20

Saks 46, Plainview 43

Slocomb 28, Dadeville 16

T.R. Miller 20, Hale Co. 7

Trinity 51, Wicksburg 23

Winfield 60, Clements 14

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 46, Ider 6

Ariton 48, LaFayette 20

B.B. Comer 37, G.W. Long 29, Thursday

Clarke Co. 47, Thorsby 8

Cleveland 35, Colbert Co. 7

Elba 55, Ranburne 28

Highland Home 28, Orange Beach 7

Isabella 40, J.U. Blacksher 6

Lanett 18, Geneva Co. 0

Luverne 41, Greene Co. 6

Mars Hill Bible 48, Sand Rock 13

Midfield 34, North Sand Mountain 20

Southeasternn-Blount 48, Lexington 28

Spring Garden 55, Hatton 20

Sulligent 52, Pisgah 38

Tanner 35, Lamar Co. 27

CLASS 1A

Brantley 59, R.C. Hatch 6

Decatur Heritage 48, Marion Co. 28

Hubbertville 46, Hackleburg 14

Keith 43, McKenzie 7

Kinston 10, Central-Hayneville 6

Linden 20, Samson 12

Maplesville 40, Fruitdale 6

Meek 52, R.A. Hubbard 20

Millry 28, Loachapoka 18

Notasulga 45, Marengo 16

Pickens Co. 51, Phillips-Bear Creek 21

Ragland 28, Valley Head 20

Sweet Water 49, Billingsley 0

Wadley 48, Gaylesville 14

Winterboro 30, Sumiton Chr. 6

Woodland 28, Cedar Bluff 20

AISA

CLASS AAA

Glenwood 54, Morgan Aca. 41

Lee-Scott 21, Bessemer Aca. 15

Pike Liberal Arts 55, Clarke Prep 0

Tuscaloosa Aca. 31, Valiant Cross 12

CLASS AA

Autauga Aca. 47, Banks Aca. 14

Chambers Aca. 42, Wilcox Aca. 14

Escambia Aca. 60, Edgewood 7

Patrician 44, Macon-East 7

CLASS A

Crenshaw Chr. 21, South Choctaw Aca. 18

Jackson Aca. 42, Lakeside 12

Lowndes Aca. 34, Pickens Aca. 0

Sparta 42, Coosa Valley 14

