FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREOBOARD

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES
CLASS 7A
Auburn 39, Baker 3
Central-Phenix City 38, Daphne 7
Enterprise 35, Fairhope 10
Hoover 56, Sparkman 14
Oak Mountain 38, James Clemens 35, Thursday
Theodore 30, Prattville 26
Thompson 49, Florence 10
Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Bob Jones (5-5)
CLASS 6A
Baldwin Co. 32, Helena 29
Briarwood 35, Fort Payne 12
Clay-Chalkville 42, Decatur 0
Gardendale 35, Hartselle 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Carver-Montgomery 6
Homewood 42, Arab 14
Hueytown 50, Eufaula 13
Jackson-Olin 22, Cullman 14 (OT)
Lee-Montgomery 33, McAdory 25
McGill-Toolen 20, Pelham 6
Mountain Brook 63, Southside-Gadsden 0
Opelika 45, Northridge 20
Oxford 30, Chelsea 20
Pinson Valley 28, Muscle Shoals 21
Saraland 37, Wetumpka 7
Spanish Fort 41, Calera 31
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 52, Ardmore 6
Andalusia 42, Sylacauga 7
Center Point 66, East Limestone 36
Central-Clay Co. 41, Carroll-Ozark 14
Demopolis 49, B.C. Rain 6
Fairview 30, Fairfield 28
Faith-Mobile 35, Shelby Co. 14
Greenville 32, Tallassee 0
Leeds 41, Lee-Huntsville 22
Parker 31, Boaz 21
Pike Road 37, Holtville 0
Pleasant Grove 55, Douglas 0
Ramsay 28, Guntersville 20
Russellville 41, Lincoln 14
St. Paul’s 36, Selma 0
UMS-Wright 45, Marbury 7
CLASS 4A
American Chr. 41, Williamson 12
Bibb Co. 40, Mobile Chr. 36
Brooks 41, Dora 21
Cherokee Co. 34, Straughn 26
Good Hope 27, Central-Florence 24
Gordo 37, North Jackson 7
Handley 42, Geneva 6
Jackson 44, Montevallo 20
Jacksonville 42, Alabama Chr. 21
Madison Aca. 55, Hamilton 0
Northside 35, Madison Co. 31
Oneonta 40, Rogers 14
Priceville 31, Etowah 14
Randolph 38, Fayette Co. 0
St. James 28, Anniston 26
Vigor 40, West Blocton 0
CLASS 3A
Bayside Aca. 37, Southside-Selma 36
Catholic-Montgomery 56, Houston Aca. 7
Fyffe 34, Walter Wellborn 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Thomasville 19
J.B. Pennington 10, Phil Campbell 7
Lauderdale Co. 28, Vinemont 6
Montgomery Aca. 35, Flomaton 7
Oakman 36, Colbert Heights 7
Ohatchee 34, Geraldine 13
Opp 35, Reeltown 6
Piedmont 40, Sylvania 20
Saks 46, Plainview 43
Slocomb 28, Dadeville 16
T.R. Miller 20, Hale Co. 7
Trinity 51, Wicksburg 23
Winfield 60, Clements 14
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 46, Ider 6
Ariton 48, LaFayette 20
B.B. Comer 37, G.W. Long 29, Thursday
Clarke Co. 47, Thorsby 8
Cleveland 35, Colbert Co. 7
Elba 55, Ranburne 28
Highland Home 28, Orange Beach 7
Isabella 40, J.U. Blacksher 6
Lanett 18, Geneva Co. 0
Luverne 41, Greene Co. 6
Mars Hill Bible 48, Sand Rock 13
Midfield 34, North Sand Mountain 20
Southeasternn-Blount 48, Lexington 28
Spring Garden 55, Hatton 20
Sulligent 52, Pisgah 38
Tanner 35, Lamar Co. 27
CLASS 1A
Brantley 59, R.C. Hatch 6
Decatur Heritage 48, Marion Co. 28
Hubbertville 46, Hackleburg 14
Keith 43, McKenzie 7
Kinston 10, Central-Hayneville 6
Linden 20, Samson 12
Maplesville 40, Fruitdale 6
Meek 52, R.A. Hubbard 20
Millry 28, Loachapoka 18
Notasulga 45, Marengo 16
Pickens Co. 51, Phillips-Bear Creek 21
Ragland 28, Valley Head 20
Sweet Water 49, Billingsley 0
Wadley 48, Gaylesville 14
Winterboro 30, Sumiton Chr. 6
Woodland 28, Cedar Bluff 20
AISA
CLASS AAA
Glenwood 54, Morgan Aca. 41
Lee-Scott 21, Bessemer Aca. 15
Pike Liberal Arts 55, Clarke Prep 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 31, Valiant Cross 12
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. 47, Banks Aca. 14
Chambers Aca. 42, Wilcox Aca. 14
Escambia Aca. 60, Edgewood 7
Patrician 44, Macon-East 7
CLASS A
Crenshaw Chr. 21, South Choctaw Aca. 18
Jackson Aca. 42, Lakeside 12
Lowndes Aca. 34, Pickens Aca. 0
Sparta 42, Coosa Valley 14