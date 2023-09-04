Andrew Pickard accomplished something no Enterprise kicker has done in nearly 10 years – and with his success the Wildcats earned a feat for the first time in 19 years.

Pickard booted a 19-yard field goal on the game’s final play to give Class 7A, No. 5 ranked Enterprise a 17-16 win over No. 2 ranked Auburn Friday night at Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium.

It was the first game-ending kick in nearly 10 years for Enterprise dating back to a Nov. 8, 2013 first-round playoff game when Cade Stinnett kicked a 27-yard winner on the first play of overtime to beat Spain Park 27-24. It was Stinnett’s second-game winner of that season as he hit a 29-yarder with three seconds left to beat Robertsdale.

The win was the first over a top-two ranked team for Enterprise since beating Class 5A No. 2 Charles Henderson in 2004 and was the first over a top-two ranked team in the state’s highest classification since knocking off No. 1 R.E. Lee 21-14 in 1993.

In addition to his game-winning kick, Pickard also had big night punting, averaging 41.7 yards on eight punts with three downed inside the 20, including one at the 1-yard line.

Pickard wasn’t the only star, though. Enterprise’s defense earned four turnovers, returning one for a touchdown with two others setting up scores on short fields. The bend, but don’t break defense also forced Auburn to kick three field goals in the final three quarters instead of allowing touchdowns.

“Our defense and kicking game won the game,” Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said.

The defensive and kicking heroics helped EHS win on a night when the offense earned only six first downs and 192 total yards, including minus 3 yards passing, and in a game the Wildcats had 14 penalties for 125 yards. Most of the offense came from Keion Dunlap, who rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries with one TD.

The last defensive big play was an interception by linebacker J.T. Hooten with 2:21 left on a 3rd-and-9 play at the Auburn 21. Marzavious Reed got pressure on Auburn quarterback Jackson Kilgore, who backpedaled to the 10 and was hit by Reed as he threw, forcing the pass to flutter in the air.

“I was expecting a pass because I felt like we were shutting down the running game pretty well,” said Hooten, who made a leaping catch for the interception. “It looked like it was going over my head at first, but I just jumped up for it.”

Hooten intercepted the pass at the 27, broke a couple of tackles and went down the Auburn sideline for an apparent touchdown. However, officials called a block in the back penalty during the return on Enterprise, negating the touchdown.

The Wildcats, though, had the ball at the 15. With Dunlap in the Wildcat formation, Enterprise ran five plays – all Dunlap runs – earning one first down. After the last run on third down to the 1-yard line, Enterprise ran the clock down to three seconds before calling timeout.

Blackmon called on the senior Pickard, who drilled a 19-field goal from the left hash for the game winner.

“We knew if we didn’t get it (the touchdown) on third down that we were to kick it,” Blackmon said. “There was no question about it. We knew Andrew could do it.”

Enterprise, behind its defense, seized a 14-0 first-quarter lead. A 38-yard interception return by Andrew Purcell set up an 8-yard Dunlap TD run and Tomorris Green had a 49-yard scoop and run for a touchdown off a fumble caused by Erys Nall.

“It was a big win because it lets everybody know that Enterprise is coming to play this year,” Wooten said.

The Wildcats have another big game this Friday as they host Central-Phenix City, which will likely move up to No. 2 in the state poll following Auburn’s loss.

“I feel like we can do the same thing,” Hooten said. “I feel like everybody has us losing, but we know that we can win and we are going to win.”

Victory in Barbour County: The other major highlight in the Wiregrass Friday night came from the Barbour County Jaguars.

The Jags won their first on the field victory since Oct. 18, 2013 with a 12-6 win at Calhoun.

The Jaguars had lost 77 straight on the field since beating Montgomery Catholic in 2013, though they did pick up a forfeit win at the start of 2021 season from Stewart County (Ga.).

Chimarion Brown raced into the end zone on a 12-yard slant pass from Kylan McLeod with 49 seconds left to give the Barbour County Jaguars the win

Stars: There were plenty of standouts from last Friday, including three players rushing for more than 200 yards and two QBs throwing for 200 plus. Below are those star performances.

Dothan’s Tamarion Peterson rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and also threw for a 5-yard TD pass during a 42-6 win over Percy Julian. Peterson’s TD runs were from 3, 55 and 27 yards.

Carroll’s Keyshawn Cole accounted for 323 total yards and six touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Dale County, throwing for 202 off 10-of-15 passes and four scores and also rushing for 111 and two scores on just nine carries. Lakeith Person rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and had two receptions for 30 yards Carroll, while Peyton Plott caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns and had an interception on defense during the Eagles win.

Cottonwood’s Klete Meadows rushed for 235 yards and three scores on 15 carries and also had a 42-yard touchdown reception during a 52-38 win over Northside Methodist Academy.

Elba’s Alvin Henderson amassed 221 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as Class 1A No. 2 ranked Elba rolled to 42-7 win over Kinston. Henderson scored on runs of 10, 46, 53 and 66 yards.

Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell was a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 256 yards and five touchdown passes to lead the Raiders in a 55-16 win over Daleville. Teammate Brady Whigham rushed for 147 yards on 17 carries with one TD and caught one pass for a 43-yard touchdown.

New Brockton’s Dawson Peacock threw for 174 yards off 6-of-7 passing and all three New Brocton touchdowns in a 19-14 win over Opp.

Barbour County’s Dwiquillius Howard was in on 11 tackles, including three and a half quarterback sacks, ZaKwavis Johnson was in 10 tackles and had a fumble recovery and Michael Blackmon Jr., was in on nine tackles, including 1 ½ quarterback sacks, during Barbour County’s 12-6 win over Calhoun.

Abbeville Christian’s Wyatt Farrar rushed for 219 yards on 28 carries with a 92-yard TD run and caught one pass for 27 yards on offense and had an interception on defense in the Generals’ 34-14 loss to Hooper Academy.

Winning debuts: New head coaches had plenty of success in their debuts as the 12 new leaders in the Wiregrass amassed a 9-3 mark in first games with their programs.

Winning openers were Rehobeth’s Toby Greene, Dale County’s Evan Ballard, Slocomb’s Paul McLean, Ashford’s David Stapleton, Northside Methodist’s Stefan Gainey, Barbour County’s Derrick Levett, Pike Liberal Arts’ William Moguel, Lakeside School’s Buck McDonald and Early County’s Frank Killingsworth.

The new coaches losing openers were Geneva’s Jamel Harris, New Brockton’s Jason Barnett and Opp’s Matt Brunson.

Thursday night football: This week’s high school football action starts on Thursday as Northside Methodist hosts Opp at Rip Hewes Stadium.

All region games: The Dothan Eagle coverage area has 21 games this week and all 21 are region games, including those in both Alabama and Georgia.