PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston's magical ride continues

KINSTON – Kinston’s magical historical season continued Friday night with a state playoff win for the first time since 1987.

Jeb Crosby scored on a 10-yard run with 3:44 left to lift the Class 1A 10th-ranked Bulldogs to a 10-6 win over Central of Hayneville in a Class 1A playoff game at Kinston Stadium.

The Bulldogs, state ranked for the first time in school history, added to their school record win total, capturing their eight of the season in 11 games. Friday’s game was the first state playoff game at Kinston’s stadium.

The Bulldogs travel to No. 2 ranked Sweet Water in next week’s second round.

Kinston seized a 3-0 lead in the first half on a John Free 21-yard field goal and it stayed that way through three quarters.

The Lions scored a touchdown with nine minutes left to go up 6-3, but the Bulldogs went 55 yards in a five-minute drive to go ahead on Crosby’s TD run.

Cale Sumblin rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries and added 94 yards passing off 7-of-14. Crosby had 40 yards rushing on 17 carries and Brodie Walker had four receptions for 66 yards.

Dylan Davis had an interception on defense.

Class 1A