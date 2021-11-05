PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston's magical ride continues

KINSTON – Kinston’s magical historical season continued Friday night with a state playoff win for the first time since 1987.
Jeb Crosby scored on a 10-yard run with 3:44 left to lift the Class 1A 10th-ranked Bulldogs to a 10-6 win over Central of Hayneville in a Class 1A playoff game at Kinston Stadium.
The Bulldogs, state ranked for the first time in school history, added to their school record win total, capturing their eight of the season in 11 games. Friday’s game was the first state playoff game at Kinston’s stadium.
The Bulldogs travel to No. 2 ranked Sweet Water in next week’s second round.
Kinston seized a 3-0 lead in the first half on a John Free 21-yard field goal and it stayed that way through three quarters.
The Lions scored a touchdown with nine minutes left to go up 6-3, but the Bulldogs went 55 yards in a five-minute drive to go ahead on Crosby’s TD run.
Cale Sumblin rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries and added 94 yards passing off 7-of-14. Crosby had 40 yards rushing on 17 carries and Brodie Walker had four receptions for 66 yards.
Dylan Davis had an interception on defense.
Class 1A
Linden 20, Samson 12: Josh Lowery rushed for 124 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown to lead Samson, which fell to Linden in a Class 1A state playoff game in Linden.
Samson finished the season 7-4. Linden (6-4) advanced to play at Maplesville next week.
Zea Peacock rushed for 46 yards on six carries and had the other Samson TD. Braxton Brooks completed four passes for 70 yards.
Class 2A
Ariton 48, LaFayette 20: Jordan Smith and Ian Senn accounted for three touchdowns each and Isaiah Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone to cap a seven-touchdown game for the Purple Cats.
Smith tallied 228 yards rushing on 18 carries with touchdown runs of 12, 6 and 3 yards. Senn had 80 yards rushing with a 19-yard score and completed 12 of 21 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns – a 5-yard TD pass to Lawson Leger and a 10-yard scoring toss to Matthew Harrell.
Terrell Gilbert had two interceptions, while Dwayne Riley, Christian Brown and Harrell had five tackles each.
Ariton, ranked No. 6 in the state, improved to 10-1 and will travel to Clarke County next week.
Elba 55, Ranburne 28: The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points to pull away after leading 35-20 at halftime.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 203 yards on seven carries with touchdown runs of 37, 26, 80 and 44 yards.
Byron Burks had 76 yards rushing on seven carries with a 25-yard TD run. Chrystyile Caldwell had 52 yards on two carries, including a 35-yard score.
Brayden Johnson scored on a 20-yard run and threw a 86-yard touchdown pass to J.T. Coleman.
No. 3-ranked Elba improved to 10-1 and plays at Highland Home next week.
Lanett 18, Geneva County 0: The Bulldogs trailed just 6-0 going into the fourth quarter before taking the playoff loss at No. 1-ranked Lanett.
Geneva County was held to just 134 yards rushing and 19 yards passing.
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County with 77 yards on 21 carries, while Isaiah Hutcherson had 30 yards on six carries and KenLi Preyer had 24 yards on eight tries.
Daniel Payne had a 19-yard catch on a pass from Jackson Stewart.
Defensively, Preyer had nine tackles, one sack and a pass break up. Hutcherson had 7 ½ tackles with a forced fumble. Owen Carpenter had four tackles, one for loss, and recovered a fumble. Grayson Bell had 4 ½ tackles and two for loss. Henderson had 3 ½ tackles with a pass break up.
Geneva County ends its season at 5-6.
Class 3A
Trinity 51, Wicksburg 23: Jackson Glover was 8-of-13 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers in the first round playoff loss at No. 9-ranked Trinity.
Clay Morrison caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and Charles Snyder had two catches for 50 yards and a score. Snyder also rushed the ball five times for 41 yards.
Jaylen Murry had five carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Mike Albertson had eight carries for 52 yards.
Defensively for the Panthers, Albertson led the way with 13 tackles, including a sack. Maddox Burkhardt had eight tackles, while Logan Fowler, Emerson Bennett and Jacob Cox all had seven tackles.
William Wright, Dalton Taggart and Eli Williams recorded five tackles each and Peyton Crutchfield made four stops.
Wicksburg finishes the season at 7-4.
Opp 35, Reeltown 6: Terry Davis rushed for 177 yards on 17 attempts and scored two touchdowns as the Bobcats easily took the home victory.
Gray Jennings was 13 of 23 passing for 172 yards, including a touchdown pass to Jabarri Hill. Jennings also rushed for 57 yards and scored a TD.
ZaZa Lindsey caught four passes for 67 yards and Jackson Pierce had three catches for 36 yards.
Defensively, Cole Jennings had a big game with 10 tackles, including four for loss. A.J. Coleman had eight tackles, while Zack Hill and Nelson Hall had seven tackles each.
Colby Ballard and DaDa Stoudemire had six tackle each, while Resean Dawson and Will Spurlin each had five. Robbie Gafford had an interception.
Opp (9-2) will play at T.R. Miller in the second round.
Montgomery-Catholic 56, Houston Academy 7: Montgomery Catholic, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, flexed its muscles Friday night in a win over Houston Academy in first-round playoff action.
The Knights’ sophomore quarterback Caleb McReery threw three first half touchdowns and highly recruited junior running back Jeremiah Cobb scored on an 84-yard run to put the Knights ahead 27-0 at the half.
Cobb added a 9-yard score in the third quarter and McReery hit Luke Harkless for a 50-yard TD pass to make it 40-0 in the third.
Raider quarterback Kadyn Mitchell connected with Will Wells for a 9-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth. An earlier 60-yard TD pass from Mitchell to Wells was negated by a penalty.
The Knights added two scores and a safety to close out the scoring.
Mitchell was 11-of-22 passing for 95 yards. Jeb Daughtry had just 16 yards rushing, but it put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. HA finished the season at 6-5.
Class 4A
Handley 42, Geneva 6: The Panthers season came to an end on the road against No. 7-ranked Handley.
The lone points for Geneva came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Logan Adams to Preston Garner.
Noah Johnson had 50 yards receiving on the night and Timothy McReynolds had 49.
Kingston Tolbert led the Panthers in total yards offensively with 74.
On defense, Johnson had five tackles, while Adams and McReynolds had four tackles each. Adams also had an interception.
Geneva ends the season at 6-5.
Class 5A
Central-Clay County 41, Carroll 14: Central raced out to a 34-0 halftime lead over the visiting Eagles before securing the win.
In the second half for Carroll, Jaquez Strong returned a Volunteer fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Keyshawn Cole threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to Carson Edwards. Hunter Lassiter added both extra points. Carroll finished the season 4-7.
Class 6A
Hueytown 50, Eufaula 13: Jamarion Lewis and Copeland Cotton both had rushing touchdowns for Eufaula in the Class 6A state playoff loss at Hueytown.
Eufaula finished the season with a 5-6 record.
Class 7A
Enterprise 35, Fairhope 10: The Wildcats opened the game with a successful onsides kick and scored shortly thereafter in beginning their roll to the victory.
Mykel Johnson got the scoring started on a 1-yard run on the opening drive. Drew Pickard kicked through the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
After Fairhope got on the scoreboard with a field goal from Luke Free to make it 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, Enterprise got a 17-play, 80-yard drive to increase the lead when Amare Griffin scored from 5 yards out.
Johnson scored on a 60-yard run and Pickard kicked the PAT to make it 21-3 with 2:48 to play in the second quarter and Johnson threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Zy’air Boyd with 1:17 left before halftime to make it 28-3 at the break.
After Fairhope scored on a 71-yard pass with 18 seconds left in the third quarter, Enterprise responded with a 58-yard touchdown run by Boyd to put the game away.
Enterprise improves to 8-3 and will travel to Auburn next week.
AISA
Class AAA
Pike Liberal Arts 55, Clarke Prep Academy 0: Defending AISA Class AAA state champion Pike Liberal Arts roared to an easy first-round win over Clarke Prep Academy.
The third-ranked Patriots (10-1) host region rival Glenwood in the state semifinals next week. The game is a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
ZaKevin Pennington rushed for 106 yards with a 1-yard touchdown run, while Cason Eubanks threw 36 yards off 4-of-7 passing with a 5-yard TD pass to Mario Davenport, who caught two passes for 32 yards. Cade Renfroe converted 7-of-8 extra-point kicks.
Ian Foster returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown, Ian Baker scored on a 52-yard run and Eubanks scored on runs of 20 and 2 yards as the Patriots built a 35-0 halftime lead. Robert Williams scored on a 60-yard run and Markelis Hobdy on a 24-yard run in the second half.
Defensively, Gavin Williams had a team-high seven tackles, including two for losses. Keith Williams had five tackles. Pennington and Baker both had an interception and Diwonne Williams and Corey Jones had a fumble recovery.
Georgia (regular season)
Terrell County 14, Seminole County 13: A blocked extra point with five minutes left provided to be the difference in Seminole County’s loss to Terrell County on Friday night.
The loss dropped Seminole County (3-7, 2-3) to fourth place in Region 1-A, right behind Terrell County (6-2, 3-2).
Zay Martin threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Nick Cull and Jahiem Jackson scored on a 1-yard run for Seminole County.