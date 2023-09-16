In a game that seemed to be all about defense, Providence Christian head coach Kenny Keith was beyond thrilled with how well his team played on that side of the ball.

"Defense played outstanding; they played their butts off," Keith said. "They stepped up big time and made great plays all game, especially at the end to seal the deal."

Keeping pressure on the opponent seemed to pay off as the Eagles (3-1 overall, 3-0 region) didn't give up a score until the fourth quarter, and eventually took a 10-6 victory against Opp (1-3, 1-2) on Friday night.

This victory was the team's first against Opp in more than three years. With this win, Providence Christian remains at the top (with Straughn and Houston Academy) of the Class 3A, Region 2 standings heading into an off week.

"People don't understand, Opp is very good football team," Keith said. "They are very disciplined, and they have athletes that they are coaching up. They're getting better every week, and I couldn't be prouder of our guys for beating such a good football team."

Providence Christian seemed to be in control for most of the game, clinging to a 10-0 lead at the conclusion of the third quarter. However, Opp managed to find the end zone at the start of the fourth and got within striking distance in the game's waning moments.

Opp received the ball to start the game. However, the opening drive didn't last too long, and after quarterback Colby Ballard was brought down behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd-and-15 by the Providence defense, the Bobcats were forced to punt.

The Eagles began their first drive of the night at the 41-yard line. It ended the same way as it did for their opponent as the Bobcats defense pressured the Eagles into a three and out.

Neither team was able to put points on the board until 2:58 left in the opening quarter when Layton Hagler knocked down a 21-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 advantage. The drive to set up that field goal started at the 45-yard line.

On 2nd-and-8, Craig Pittman dropped back and fired a bomb down field to Christian Sutton. Sutton sprinted up the right sideline, where Pittman spotted him and landed a pass perfectly into his hands.

From there, Sutton ran for 53 yards before being brought down by the Opp defense at the 7-yard line. Despite having three attempts to convert at the goal line, the Eagles had to settle for Hagler's field goal.

The Bobcats began their third drive of the night from the 39-yard line. The first two plays saw, Nelson Hall carried the ball twice, only gaining two yards and setting up a 3rd-and-8 from the 41-yard line. On the next snap, Ballard connected with Damirian Thompson for the first down.

Once again, the Eagles defense stopped the Bobcats in their tracks and didn't allow them to find the end zone as the first quarter drew to a close.

In the second quarter, the Eagles found the end zone with 8:25 left in the half. On a 3rd-and-9 play from the 26-yard line, Pittman found a wide-open Chapel Stickler running down the middle of the field and threw the ball in his direction. Stickler grabbed hold of it and never looked back, taking it 74-yards in for a touchdown. Hagler nailed the extra point to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

The remainder of the quarter was a defensive contest as both teams didn't give up any points until time expired. The Eagles went into the locker room still holding on to a 10-0 lead.

It was the same story when the second half got underway. With both teams playing tremendous defense, neither managed to score throughout the entire third quarter. The Eagles nearly found the end zone with 58 seconds left in the quarter, but the 19-yard touchdown pass from Pittman to Roman Banner was called off due to a flag for having an ineligible receiver down field.

The Bobcats finally found the board early on in the final quarter. Facing a 4th-and-3 from the 30-yard line, the Opp defense parted the seas for Ballard, leaving him a clear path through the middle to rush all the way to the end zone for a touchdown with 10:05 left on the clock. Hall's attempt at the PAT was blocked by the Eagles defense, making it a 10-6 ball game.

The Eagles went three and out on their last two drives for the game. As for the Bobcats, it was their final drive of the night that put everyone in attendance on the edge of their seats.

Opp started it at the 48-yard line. Courtesy of strong runs from Ballard and Hall, the Bobcats found themselves at the 35-yard line with 1:48 left in the game. On 2nd-and-9, there was a flag on the play after officials determined Stickler interfered with Ballard's attempted throw to a receiver on the right side of the end zone.

This wouldn't be the only flag on the Eagles as they would also be hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving the Bobcats prime field position at the 25-yard line.

As Ballard dropped back to pass on the next play of the game, Reid Ferris sliced his way through the Bobcats' offensive line and sacked Ballard with just a little over a minute remaining in the game.

Ballard didn't let this defensive stop deter him though. With 59 seconds left on the clock, Ballard connected with Zeb Green for a 20-yard pass to get the Bobcats down to the 15-yard line.

Perhaps the biggest play of the game would come with 48 seconds remaining. While Ballard was searching for an open receiver, Parker Jernigan rushed his way through the offensive line and brought Ballard down for a 10-yard loss. After two incompletions resulting in a 4th-and-20, the Bobcats turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Eagles to drain out the clock and begin celebrating.

Pittman unofficially threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown. Stickler had a receiving touchdown, while Farris and Jernigan each recorded a sack on defense.

Ballard led the way for Opp, completing 8-25 passes for 91 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Jakellus Lake anchored the defense with 6 tackles and one sack.

As for the offensive side of things, Keith believes there were some opportunities the team missed out on.

"Offense did enough," Keith said. "We didn't run the ball very well and we know that. We had some big plays on the passing game, but we also had ones where we should've capitalized on. Overall, a win is a win and we are 3-0 right now.'

Despite having the off week, the team isn't going to be slowing down anytime soon.

"The grind never stops when you're the head coach," Keith said. "We're going to continue to work and try to ride this wave as long as we can. We have a good bunch of boys that believe in themselves. They are a very close-knit group and that means a lot."