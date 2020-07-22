Host-team Ozark gearing up for Dixie Majors World Series

Ozark’s David Heath calls it “the most trying summer I’ve ever had as far as trying to coach baseball,” but he’s still confident his team can be plenty competitive as the host in the upcoming Dixie Majors Baseball 19U World Series.
The 12-team, five-day tournament is set to begin Friday at Eagle Stadium in Ozark and Wallace College in Dothan with 11 states represented, in addition to Ozark being the second Alabama representative as the automatic host.
Hueytown joins Ozark as the other Alabama entry. Other teams are from Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Heath, who has traditionally coached a summer league team in Ozark, has had to deal with a little bit of everything.
The team got in 18 games after Gov. Kay Ivey allowed recreational sports to begin play in mid-June despite having to shut down as a team for a few weeks due to COVID-19.
“We had one that tested positive, so we had to quarantine for a couple of weeks, so we have experienced that,” Heath said of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve got about eight guys working (jobs). I’ve never had that many before, so it’s been very difficult to practice. Those guys have to work, I know that, but it’s just been a trying time.”
On the field, Ozark has played a competitive schedule in compiling a 9-7-2 record. The team is comprised of high school and college players.
Ozark opens the tournament on Friday night at 6:30 against Hope Mills, N.C.
“We’re going in with a 17-player roster and 12 or 13 of those guys can pitch, so I’m deep in pitching,” Heath said. “I’ve actually got four pitchers this year that throw 85-plus, and I’ve never had that luxury.
“I’ve got five or six starters and the rest of them are relievers. I think the pitching is going to be the strength for sure.
Heath said Parker Collier, Taylor Gover, Carson Dunlap, Trey Watson and Brayden Banner are the top choices for starting roles on the mound.
“Defensively, we struggled a little bit in the outfield, but we’ve caught the ball really well on the infield,” Heath said. “I’ve got the best catcher around by far in Slade Simmons. As a matter of fact, I’ve got five catchers and all of them are going to play in college.
“When the season started, I thought we were going to swing the bats well and they’ve fallen off some, but I guess it’s because we haven’t gotten the work in. We were behind the 8-ball to begin with because I started about three weeks later than normal.”
Other team members are Carson Brannon, Abe Chancellor, Nash Evans, Harrison Gray, Neal Gresco, Dalton Grider, Jackson Kelley, Brandon Leroy, Trace Rainey, Brantley Riley and Landon Thrash.
Ozark assistant coach Steve Sherrill, who pulls double-duty during the tournament in overseeing Eagle Stadium as the director of Ozark Leisure Services, said certain guidelines are in place pertaining to COVID-19.
“We’ve got our 6-foot separation signs that we’ve had from the get-go,” Sherrill said. “Now with the new mask order, it’s basically entering and any mobility a mask is going to be required.
“Once you get seated and you’re within your family members, you can take your mask off. If you were to get up to go to the concession stand, or restroom, or whatever, then you’re supposed to put your mask back on.”
Games the first three days will be divided between Eagle Stadium and Wallace College. On Monday, the remainder of the games will be held in Ozark.
On Friday at Eagle Stadium, Texarkana (Texas) plays Hueytown at 9 a.m., followed by Southeast (Mississippi) vs. North Charleston (South Carolina) at 11:30 a.m. and Ozark vs. Hope Mills (North Carolina) at 6:30 p.m. in the finale of the day.
On Friday at Wallace College, Clarksville (Virginia) plays Brooksville (Florida) at 9 a.m., followed by Texarkana (Arkansas) vs. Southland (Louisiana) at 11:30 a.m. and Columbia County (Georgia) vs. McNairy County (Tennessee) at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for a daily pass and $25 for a tournament pass.
