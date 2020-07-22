Host-team Ozark gearing up for Dixie Majors World Series

On the field, Ozark has played a competitive schedule in compiling a 9-7-2 record. The team is comprised of high school and college players.

Ozark opens the tournament on Friday night at 6:30 against Hope Mills, N.C.

“We’re going in with a 17-player roster and 12 or 13 of those guys can pitch, so I’m deep in pitching,” Heath said. “I’ve actually got four pitchers this year that throw 85-plus, and I’ve never had that luxury.

“I’ve got five or six starters and the rest of them are relievers. I think the pitching is going to be the strength for sure.

Heath said Parker Collier, Taylor Gover, Carson Dunlap, Trey Watson and Brayden Banner are the top choices for starting roles on the mound.

“Defensively, we struggled a little bit in the outfield, but we’ve caught the ball really well on the infield,” Heath said. “I’ve got the best catcher around by far in Slade Simmons. As a matter of fact, I’ve got five catchers and all of them are going to play in college.