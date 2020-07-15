Houston County High School has hired from within its coaching staff to fill its vacant boys basketball job, and subsequently hired internally for its girls basketball position among a flurry of coaching changes at the school.
Bryon Williams, who directed the Lions’ girls program the last two years, has been named the head boys basketball coach to replace Brandon Brown, who left the program in May. Chip Harris, recently hired as Houston County’s football head coach, will take over the girls program, replacing Williams.
The school has also named Daphnie Hamm as its new volleyball coach, replacing Hunter Black, who will concentrate on football duties as defensive back and quarterbacks coach. Also, Reginald Melton has been hired to take over as track & field head coach.
All of the moves were confirmed this week by Harris, who is the school athletic director.
Williams takes over the boys program after leading girls basketball teams in four of his eight previous coaching seasons, including the last two at Houston County. The new job is his first as a head varsity boys coach.
“I feel a little nervous, but I’m OK,” Williams said of taking over the Lions’ boys team next season. “I am more excited than anything. I have coached girls forever, so to finally be able to coach boys and to have my own head boys job, I am excited about that.”
A 2003 Cottonwood graduate who attended Alabama A&M, Williams began his coaching career in 2009-10 at Houston County, directing the Lions girls basketball team and also assisting the Lions’ state runner-up boys team, led by coach Emanuel Brown.
Following one season at Houston County, he left and became the Malone (Fla.) girls team head coach for two seasons before moving to Shanks High School in Quincy, Fla., where he was an assistant football coach and middle school boys basketball coach.
He then guided the Geneva County boys junior varsity basketball team for two years before returning to Houston County in 2018-19.
He takes over a Lions boys basketball team with a strong recent history, including the state runner-up finish in 2009-10. The program went 71-56 during Brandon Brown’s tenure the last five years with three regional tournament appearances.
Just two years ago, Houston County finished 16-8 and reached the Southeast Regional Tournament before this past year’s youth-oriented team hit by injuries struggled to a 6-25 record.
“I am just plan to keep on doing what coach Brown was doing,” Williams said. “I just want to piggy back off what he did and keep it rolling.”
Houston County, according to Williams, loses only two seniors and will have a strong nucleus of rising juniors to work with for the upcoming season.
He said the Lions will be a defensive-oriented team.
“I like to play man-to-man,” Williams said. “I like to press a lot. I like to play good defense.”
Harris returns to girls basketball, a position he held for three seasons at Houston County when he was at the school from 1997-2001 and also for two years at Marbury (2002-04). He also coached JV boys basketball for one season and varsity boys basketball one season while at Houston County.
“I know a lot about basketball,” Harris said, whose dad also coached basketball. “I enjoy coaching it and I enjoy basketball itself.”
Harris admitted he wanted to coach a second sport in addition to his head football job.
“I didn’t want to come in and coach football only,” Harris said. “Columbia is too small of a town with too many athletes that overlap to just do one. I have coached track and girls basketball before and I really wanted to do a second sport and be around the students more.”
Hamm was elevated to the head volleyball job after spending last year as an assistant coach. She was a teacher at the school for two years before helping last year.
She has previous head volleyball coaching experience, leading Cottonwood and Abbeville programs, both for three seasons.
“I am super excited about it,” Hamm said of taking over Houston County’s volleyball team which returns nine of its top players from last year. “I have a great group of girls that I am super excited about. They are showing a lot of potential. They have a great attitude.
“I have a wonderful teacher helping me, Ashley Lynn, and so I think we are going to have a great year.”
Hamm said she has a simple coaching philosophy that centers on hard work and team unity.
“It is a real easy philosophy – work hard, play hard and great things are to come,” Hamm said. “We are one family, one team and we are there for the same reason.”
The new Lions volleyball coach said summer workouts have been going good despite the restrictions and health guidelines from COVID-19.
“The kids have been good about keeping social distancing,” Hamm said. “It is a little bit of a challenge, but everybody is taking it in stride and we have to be patient and do everything that is best for the kids.”
She noted coaches and players are making sure everything is wiped down and disinfected, including the volleyball itself and any weight equipment in the weight room.
“Anything we touch, we wipe down,” Hamm said. “The kids have been good about all of it.”
