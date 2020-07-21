Jessica Noble named new A.D. for Dothan City Schools

Jessica Noble is the new athletics director for Dothan City Schools, which also means the Wolves’ softball program has suddenly lost both of its coaches.
Noble and Patricia Ball served as co-head coaches this past season for the first Dothan High Wolves’ softball team after the consolidation of Northview and Dothan.
Noble had served as the head softball coach for Northview for 15 years and Ball at Dothan for 23 before the two joined forces for what was a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Ball was named the new head coach at Pike Road High School near Montgomery, while Noble was approved as the new athletics director to replace Stan Eldridge, who retired in June.
In addition to her softball duties, Noble served as assistant athletic director for Northview High from 2011-2019.
“Ever since I became an assistant athletic director, I knew athletic administration is where I wanted to go,” Noble said. “I’ve worked with Mr. Eldridge the past year – just watching how he does things – and when the position came open, I knew this was the time to go after it.”
Of course, one of her first moves will be finding a new softball coach.
“That will be one of the things I will have to do in the next couple of weeks is hire mine and coach Ball’s replacement,” Noble said. “It’s a very strong program and I’m looking forward to the people who are interested and finding the right fit for Dothan High. The next coach will walk into a good situation because he or she will have 11 seniors and they’re a very talented group.”
Noble compiled a 489-275 record as a head coach in 16 seasons, which included five state tournament appearances. In 2011, the Cougars set a school record for fast-pitch softball wins with 44. She was named Dothan Eagle Super 12 Coach of the Year in 2009.
“I wasn’t quite ready to walk away from coaching, but sometimes opportunities don’t come along too often and I knew this was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Noble said. “I will represent the entire athletic department for Dothan City Schools to include Dothan Prep Academy and Dothan High School.
“It is a big deal and a lot goes into it. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge.”
Noble contacted her players to let them know of the decision.
“It was a hard decision,” Noble said. “I’ve been a head softball coach for 16 years and it’s all been on this campus. I was grateful for the opportunity Mr. Snell (Ron, former Northview principal) gave me when he hired me. I’ve had a great group of parents year-in and year-out.
“When we won 12 games my first year, they thought that was the biggest thing because they had never won that many games. That was the most wins in fast-pitch history (at Northveiw) in 2005. We’ve just been going up ever since and now it’s one of the best programs in the state, especially when you combine it with Coach Ball’s Dothan program. I look forward to watching these kids grow and watching this program continue its success.”
Noble is an Enterprise High graduate who then played two years of softball at Enterprise State before completing college at Troy University, where she graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. She later earned a master’s degree in physical education and instructional leadership and administration.
Besides leading the softball program, Noble also had stints as a head volleyball, girls bowling and JV basketball coach at Northview.
Her challenges in the coming weeks are made more difficult by COVID-19. Some decisions about fall sports are expected this week after the AHSAA Central Board meets on Wednesday. AHSAA director Steve Savarese is expected to have an update on the situation by Thursday.
“Right now the pandemic is at the forefront, trying to come up with protocols and scenarios as we move forward,” Noble said. “I know a lot is going to be decided tomorrow (Wednesday) in the executive committee meeting and (Steve) Savarese coming out with his plan for fall sports. From there, there will be protocols like what are we going to do if we host a football game, stuff like that? So right now, COVID is at the forefront.”
Dothan will also likely have to find some new opponents for its football team after the Georgia High School Association announced Monday it would be pushing back games at least two weeks. Dothan had three Georgia teams listed on its schedule – Bainbridge (Aug. 28), Callaway (Sept. 25) and Tift County (Oct. 2).
“Georgia pushed back their schedule two weeks, which means we’ve automatically lost those three games unless for some reason Alabama high schools push football back two weeks, you know,” Noble said.
“We’re not the only team that’s playing Georgia schools, so if we start on time like we’re supposed to, hopefully other Alabama high schools have to pick up games and we can pick up games against them.”