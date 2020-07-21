Jessica Noble named new A.D. for Dothan City Schools

Jessica Noble is the new athletics director for Dothan City Schools, which also means the Wolves’ softball program has suddenly lost both of its coaches.

Noble and Patricia Ball served as co-head coaches this past season for the first Dothan High Wolves’ softball team after the consolidation of Northview and Dothan.

Noble had served as the head softball coach for Northview for 15 years and Ball at Dothan for 23 before the two joined forces for what was a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Ball was named the new head coach at Pike Road High School near Montgomery, while Noble was approved as the new athletics director to replace Stan Eldridge, who retired in June.

In addition to her softball duties, Noble served as assistant athletic director for Northview High from 2011-2019.

“Ever since I became an assistant athletic director, I knew athletic administration is where I wanted to go,” Noble said. “I’ve worked with Mr. Eldridge the past year – just watching how he does things – and when the position came open, I knew this was the time to go after it.”

Of course, one of her first moves will be finding a new softball coach.