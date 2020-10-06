JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Johnny Oppert Day in Dothan much deserved honor

Though within his comfort zone in an office where he regularly attends a Bible study, Johnny Oppert was uncomfortable with the attention.
Watching the Dothan City Commission meeting Tuesday morning via FaceTime, Oppert listened intently as Dothan mayor Mark Saliba proclaimed Oct. 6, 2020, as Johnny Oppert Day in the city.
“Thank you so much,” Oppert said in response. “I just say, “God be the glory.”
The legendary basketball coach fought against being honored when first informed of the plan, but eventually gave in after much prodding.
Within the past year, Oppert has been inducted into the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame, had the Dothan Civic Center basketball court named in his honor and learned Wallace College is building an athletic development facility for its baseball and softball teams with his name attached.
Although certainly appreciative of the latest gesture, he figured enough was enough.
Kelly Colbert, Henry Hart and Ray Jones – three of Oppert’s closest friends – didn’t.
They championed for more recognition for a man who has influenced their lives in so many ways.
“Me personally, he led me to the Lord and started my Christian walk,” said Colbert, who played basketball for Oppert in the mid-1980s and later was an assistant coach with him. “He’s been my mentor, the best man in my wedding, my children’s godfather – I mean he just means the world to me.”
Oppert has been a difference-maker to so many throughout the Wiregrass.
Count me among those believing this day honoring the beloved coach is very much warranted.
His achievements on the coaching level are pretty much unmatched in our neck of the woods.
Oppert was the first coach and athletic director in Wallace College history. He started the Govs’ basketball program in 1965 and the baseball team two years later. After several years, he would hire Sammy Frichter to coach the baseball team, but Oppert would remain as the basketball coach and athletics director through the 1992 season before retiring on the college level and assuming the same duties at Houston Academy.
As an athlete, Oppert was a star baseball player at Dothan High who played briefly in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system. He began his 44-year coaching career at Girard Junior High and Wicksburg High before accepting the Wallace duties.
He’s a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was also inducted into the Samford Baseball Hall of Fame where he played for the Bulldogs from 1956-59 when the school was known as Howard College.
A tremendous coach and athlete for sure, but even more impressive is the class manner in which Oppert has mentored so many people in more than just sports.
In reading the proclamation on Tuesday, Saliba made mention of the athletic achievements, but it was how much of an impact Oppert has had on lives that resonated loud and clear.
“Johnny has been instrumental in shaping the lives of many civic leaders, business people, teachers and followers of Christ,” Saliba said. “On this occasion, we are reminded of what a life calling looks like and how God uses the man who willingly lives his life for a higher purpose… a God-given purpose.
“Johnny from early on believed that coaching was his calling from God and thus gave himself to the end.”
Saliba concluded with, “And on this occasion, October 6, 2020, Johnny Oppert Day, we say thank you for being an influencer, for being the real deal, for giving yourself to this community and for making an eternal difference in the lives of so many. The Bible says, ‘Tribute to whom tribute is due.’ Today, tribute to Johnny Oppert.”
2020 got a lot brighter on Tuesday morning.
Congratulations, Coach.
