JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Johnny Oppert Day in Dothan much deserved honor

Oppert has been a difference-maker to so many throughout the Wiregrass.

Count me among those believing this day honoring the beloved coach is very much warranted.

His achievements on the coaching level are pretty much unmatched in our neck of the woods.

Oppert was the first coach and athletic director in Wallace College history. He started the Govs’ basketball program in 1965 and the baseball team two years later. After several years, he would hire Sammy Frichter to coach the baseball team, but Oppert would remain as the basketball coach and athletics director through the 1992 season before retiring on the college level and assuming the same duties at Houston Academy.

As an athlete, Oppert was a star baseball player at Dothan High who played briefly in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system. He began his 44-year coaching career at Girard Junior High and Wicksburg High before accepting the Wallace duties.

He’s a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was also inducted into the Samford Baseball Hall of Fame where he played for the Bulldogs from 1956-59 when the school was known as Howard College.