JON JOHNSON COLUMN: When Scottie Scheffler won the Future Masters

As Scottie Scheffler was wrapping up his remarkable week and victory at the Masters on Sunday, Dothan Eagle editor Terry Connor walked through the newsroom and asked me if the golfer had ever played in the Press Thornton Future Masters.

“I don’t think so,” I replied. “At least I don’t remember the name. I know he didn’t win it.”

Wrong and wrong.

Not long after Scheffler walked off the Augusta National golf course as the champion, I saw a Facebook post from the Future Masters congratulating Scheffler with a photo of him as the winner in the 10-under division in 2006.

In covering the event in Dothan for the past 37 years, it’s easy to forget a name or two ... or three, or four, or 100 or so.

The name Scheffler just didn’t stick out to me, but doing a little research on Monday afternoon opened my eyes a bit.

Not only did Scheffler win the 10-under division of the prestigious junior golf tournament in 2006, but I wrote the final day story about it. And come to find out – thanks to some archived copies in the conference room – Scheffler won it in dramatic fashion.

The first two sentences of the article reads: Scott Scheffler of Dallas bit on a white towel to regain his composure after missing a short putt. A hole later, Scheffler drained a 15-footer for birdie on the final hole to win the 10-under age division by a stroke in the 57th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament at the Dothan Country Club on Tuesday.

Scheffler, Robby Shelton (now a pro golfer and winner of the 11-12 division Future Masters once, the 13-14 division twice and the overall championship in 2012) and Tanner Owen were tied at 1-over-par for the tournament going to the final two holes – No. 8 and No. 9. The 10-under competitors play an 18-hole tournament – the first nine holes the first day, and the second nine holes the next day.

Shelton and Scheffler both missed short par putts on No. 8, while Owen made a par to take a one-stroke lead going to the final hole.

“I thought, ‘I’m done’ because I missed that 3-footer,” Scheffler said in the story. “I was really mad. I felt like hitting myself.”

Instead, Scheffler bit on his towel and then sent a nice, straight drive to begin the final hole.

All three hit their second shots on the green at similar distances above the hole.

Shelton two-putted for a par, while Owen had his first putt on line, but it slipped past the hole to set up a tough comeback shot.

Scheffler put a soft stroke on his initial putt and the ball rolled in.

“I tried to lag it up close and it went in,” Scheffler said.

Owen then missed his second putt and Scheffler secured the victory.

“I felt bad for him,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler completed the nine-hole round at even-par 35 to go along with his 36 opening day score for a 1-over-par 71 for the tournament. Owen and Shelton finished tied for second at 72.

Suffice to say it was the biggest win of his fledgling career at the time and a springboard to what the world saw on Sunday from Augusta.

Even if I didn’t remember it.