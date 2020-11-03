Junior High Basketball: Slocomb teams sweep Rehobeth

Slocomb girls and boys junior high basketball teams defeated Rehobeth on Tuesday with the girls earning a 13-10 win and the boys a 42-39 victory.
In the girls game, Raylee Whitaker had six points to lead Slocomb. Maddie Williams and Emerson Trotter both had three points to lead Rehobeth.
In the boys game, Cade Birge led the RedTops with 16 points and Wyatt Redder had 14. For Rehobeth, Cameron Jones had 10 points and Colton Trotter and Caden Wright had eight points each.
G.W. Long girls 19, Northside Methodist 17: Emma Grace Caraway had 15 points to lead G.W. Long over Northside Methodist.
Dana Cool led NMA with 14 points.
Houston Academy boys 44, Wicksburg 39: The Raiders improved to 3-0 with the win.
Noah Suggs led Wicksburg with 31 points.
Geneva County girls 26, Coppinville 15: Eight different girls scored for Geneva County with Maliah Hill and Blake Miller leading the way with five points each.
Elba boys 51, Samson 31: Alvin Henderson had 21 points and Cayden Adkins 10 to lead Elba.
Zavious Peacock had 17 points and Tristan Gonzalez had eight for Samson.
Geneva girls 48, Dauphin 23: Rayanna Ausley had 10 points and Cheyenne Hammock eight to pace Geneva.
Sarah Amos had 11 points to lead Geneva.
Pleasant Home 8th grade boys 55, Opp 39: Dillan Purifoy had 26 points and Jackson Hawkins 20 to lead Pleasant Home’s win.
AC Hightower had 12 points and Marcell Newsome 11 to lead Opp (2-3).
Opp 7th grade boys 34, Pleasant Home 26: DJ Hines had 13 points and Alan Jones seven to lead Opp (1-2).
John Luke Colvin led Pleasant Home with nine points and Noah Thompson had eight.
Pleasant Home girls 21, Opp 7: Presley Kelly had 10 points to lead Pleasant Home and Kenli Catrett had three points to lead Opp.
