Junior High Basketball: Slocomb teams sweep Rehobeth

Slocomb girls and boys junior high basketball teams defeated Rehobeth on Tuesday with the girls earning a 13-10 win and the boys a 42-39 victory.

In the girls game, Raylee Whitaker had six points to lead Slocomb. Maddie Williams and Emerson Trotter both had three points to lead Rehobeth.

In the boys game, Cade Birge led the RedTops with 16 points and Wyatt Redder had 14. For Rehobeth, Cameron Jones had 10 points and Colton Trotter and Caden Wright had eight points each.

G.W. Long girls 19, Northside Methodist 17: Emma Grace Caraway had 15 points to lead G.W. Long over Northside Methodist.

Dana Cool led NMA with 14 points.

Houston Academy boys 44, Wicksburg 39: The Raiders improved to 3-0 with the win.

Noah Suggs led Wicksburg with 31 points.

Geneva County girls 26, Coppinville 15: Eight different girls scored for Geneva County with Maliah Hill and Blake Miller leading the way with five points each.

Elba boys 51, Samson 31: Alvin Henderson had 21 points and Cayden Adkins 10 to lead Elba.