Late game-surges power Wallace sweep of Bishop

With a 21-mile per hour wind blowing out, there was bound to be a lot of runs scored in the Wallace Govs and Bishop State conference doubleheader Thursday at Wallace College.

Game one didn’t disappoint. After only three innings of play, the Govs and the Matadors were tied up at 5-5. But down the stretch the Govs were able to put the game away, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and adding four more in the sixth to come away with a 12-7 win.

Game two was nearly a carbon copy of the first game. Late in the contest, the Govs only had a two-run lead, but thanks to three runs in the bottom of the sixth, Wallace was able to come away with an 8-3 win.

“These were tough conditions to play in,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Instead of pounding the strike zone, our guys walked too many people. You can’t do that in conditions like this.”

There were two home runs hit in the first game. The first one came in in the top of the first by Bishop State’s Jackson Bush that briefly gave the Matadors a 2-0 lead.

Wallace answered with two of its own in the bottom of the first then took its first lead in the second on a homer by John Rodriguez. A ground ball out put the Govs up 5-2 after two innings.