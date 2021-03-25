Late game-surges power Wallace sweep of Bishop

With a 21-mile per hour wind blowing out, there was bound to be a lot of runs scored in the Wallace Govs and Bishop State conference doubleheader Thursday at Wallace College.
Game one didn’t disappoint. After only three innings of play, the Govs and the Matadors were tied up at 5-5. But down the stretch the Govs were able to put the game away, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and adding four more in the sixth to come away with a 12-7 win.
Game two was nearly a carbon copy of the first game. Late in the contest, the Govs only had a two-run lead, but thanks to three runs in the bottom of the sixth, Wallace was able to come away with an 8-3 win.
“These were tough conditions to play in,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “Instead of pounding the strike zone, our guys walked too many people. You can’t do that in conditions like this.”
There were two home runs hit in the first game. The first one came in in the top of the first by Bishop State’s Jackson Bush that briefly gave the Matadors a 2-0 lead.
Wallace answered with two of its own in the bottom of the first then took its first lead in the second on a homer by John Rodriguez. A ground ball out put the Govs up 5-2 after two innings.
But after each team traded runs over the next three innings, the Govs only lead 8-7 after five complete innings. However, Wallace sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Nolan Gildea. Rodriguez, Ryan Tomlin, and Boris Pena all had a run batted in in the inning, while the fourth run scored on a wild pitch.
In the second game, the Govs held a slim 3-2 lead going into the fourth then proceeded to blow the game open with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the bottom of the sixth.
One Govs accounted for more of the Wallace runs than the entire Bishop team. Chaz Salter was 3-for-4 in the contest with five RBI. Salter hit a home run and two doubles. His only out of the game was a hard hit ball to right field.
“I felt a little bit like I was in the zone,” Salter said. “I didn’t try to do too much. I just trusted myself, stayed within myself, and believed in what coach Sasser has been teaching us.”
The Govs are now 22-9 on the season, 11-1 in conference play. The teams will complete their conference series Saturday in Mobile.