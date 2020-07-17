Legendary Troy broadcaster Ralph Black passes away

He also called title victories in football in 1987 and back-to-back baseball national championships in 1986-87. He also covered the Trojans’ run to the 1993 men’s national title game in basketball.

“Not many people are as good as Ralph at capturing the big moments, at transmitting the passion of what’s going on,” McKnight said. “He was an excellent big game broadcaster, and Troy played in a lot of big games in his time.”

Black remained an important voice in the Troy community for years after his career at the university ended. He has been an on-air personality at WTBF and was the public address announcer for Charles Henderson football and broadcast many high school football games. He was the Morning Show host at WTBF for years and he covered several Troy Parks & Recreation Dixie World Series championships for the station.

“Anybody in the radio business, particularly sports in Alabama, knows who Ralph Black is,” McKnight said. “I got to know him before I even came to Troy. … His main concern was what’s always best for Troy. He never looked out for himself as much as he looked out for the benefit of others in the town and at the university.”

He was a member of the Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame, the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Auburn Knights orchestra for around 60 years.