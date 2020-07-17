Legendary Troy broadcaster Ralph Black passes away

Legendary Troy broadcaster and radio personality Ralph Black died Friday afternoon.
The Montgomery native called over 1,000 Troy University sporting events as the “Voice of the Trojans” from 1976 to 2002.
“Ralph may be the most effective sales person, the most effective representative for Troy University that I have ever seen,” current Troy broadcaster Barry McKnight said when Black was inducted into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. “Innumerable people got to know Troy and Troy Athletics because of Ralph Black.”
From its Division II glory days, Black was still calling Troy football when the program moved through Division I-AA and into Division I-A in 2001.
“He was a great man. I’m trying to think of something funny because he made so many people smile,” former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney (1991-2014) said Friday. “He was a great radio man, had a bunch of irons in the fire – and he did justice to all of them. He was always trying to help other folks. He was a very generous guy.
“He was good to me – the first guy that tried to sort of promote me at Troy. He had a lot of friends and we’ll all miss him.”
Black called four national championships while at Troy, perhaps most memorably the 1984 NCAA Division II National Championship Game when Ted Clem kicked a 50-yard field goal as time experienced.
He also called title victories in football in 1987 and back-to-back baseball national championships in 1986-87. He also covered the Trojans’ run to the 1993 men’s national title game in basketball.
“Not many people are as good as Ralph at capturing the big moments, at transmitting the passion of what’s going on,” McKnight said. “He was an excellent big game broadcaster, and Troy played in a lot of big games in his time.”
Black remained an important voice in the Troy community for years after his career at the university ended. He has been an on-air personality at WTBF and was the public address announcer for Charles Henderson football and broadcast many high school football games. He was the Morning Show host at WTBF for years and he covered several Troy Parks & Recreation Dixie World Series championships for the station.
“Anybody in the radio business, particularly sports in Alabama, knows who Ralph Black is,” McKnight said. “I got to know him before I even came to Troy. … His main concern was what’s always best for Troy. He never looked out for himself as much as he looked out for the benefit of others in the town and at the university.”
He was a member of the Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame, the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Auburn Knights orchestra for around 60 years.