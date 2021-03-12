Local golfer Calum Masters finishes strong, but comes up short in playoff

Masters had eight birdies on Friday, but two bogeys and the double-bogey are sure to be gnawing at him.

Despite the disappointment of not winning the playoff for the sixth spot, Masters learned plenty from his time on the course this week.

“Probably the biggest thing that I learned is how important it is to be kind of walking in rhythm as you’re walking between shots,” Masters said. “I normally paid attention to it, but I knew after the round Wednesday I felt so out of whack. Like I was hitting it pretty good, but I still wasn’t really in rhythm, and definitely wasn’t in rhythm with the putter.

“When I went back thinking I realized I was walking fast between shots – seemed like I was in a hurry the whole time. After Wednesday I realized how important it is to just staying in rhythm throughout the whole day. It got me right back on track.”

Masters also reinforced himself in knowing he has the talent to play on the pro level.

“You sit there and tell yourself the whole year you can hang with anyone and that you have the game to do it and you hear other people say it,” Masters began. “But as much as you say it, it never really hits home until you see yourself play well.