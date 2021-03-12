Local golfer Calum Masters finishes strong, but comes up short in playoff

Local golfer Calum Masters finished the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament with a flare on Friday, but came up just short of earning status on the circuit after being eliminated on the third hole of a playoff for the sixth and final spot.
The former Providence Christian standout, who played collegiately at Troy and Georgia, birdied his final three holes of regulation for a 4-under par 68 to tie Otto Black, Samuel Anderson and Logan Lockwood for sixth place in the 100-player field at Highland Oaks in Dothan. The four finished the four-round tourney at 7-under 281.
The top six golfers without ties are granted full status through the first half of the season, thus Masters was in a battle with the three others to try and secure that spot.
However, Masters was eliminated on the third playoff hole and Lockwood would earn the spot on the fourth playoff hole.
Keenan Huskey defeated Steven Fisk in a playoff to take the medalist honors and earn full exemption for the upcoming Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada season after both finished the four-day tourney at 11-under 277.
Masters, who just turned pro last August, had a tremendous tournament showing with a first round 3-under par 69 before having a tough second round at 78 and then rebounding with a 6-under 66 on Thursday and the 68 on Friday.
Like the second round 6-over par that ultimately proved costly to Masters, it was a double-bogey on his 14th hole Friday that put him in a tough position.
“I thought I had the right club to fly it right at the pin,” Masters said of the par 4 hole. “I hit it and I guess it got caught up in the wind a little more than I thought and ended up short and rolled back in the bunker. Then it took me two to get out of the bunker and then I missed the putt. I tapped in for double.”
Masters, however, quickly bounced back with a par on the next hole before three straight birdies.
“I just told myself they’re definitely gettable holes to birdie out,” Masters said. “Barely missed birdie (on 15) and then got it rolling, thankfully.
“On my 16th, I made probably about a 16-footer. Then after that my 17th hole I hit to a foot and then 18th hit it to two feet. So thankfully I didn’t have to rely too hard on the putter on the last two.”
During his third round on Thursday, Masters had seven birdies on the day.
“I made one bogey and then turned at 1-under and went to Highlands and just started hitting it close,” Masters said. “All my birdies on the back nine – I had one six-footer and the rest were like three feet and in. I started hitting it close big time.”
Masters had eight birdies on Friday, but two bogeys and the double-bogey are sure to be gnawing at him.
Despite the disappointment of not winning the playoff for the sixth spot, Masters learned plenty from his time on the course this week.
“Probably the biggest thing that I learned is how important it is to be kind of walking in rhythm as you’re walking between shots,” Masters said. “I normally paid attention to it, but I knew after the round Wednesday I felt so out of whack. Like I was hitting it pretty good, but I still wasn’t really in rhythm, and definitely wasn’t in rhythm with the putter.
“When I went back thinking I realized I was walking fast between shots – seemed like I was in a hurry the whole time. After Wednesday I realized how important it is to just staying in rhythm throughout the whole day. It got me right back on track.”
Masters also reinforced himself in knowing he has the talent to play on the pro level.
“You sit there and tell yourself the whole year you can hang with anyone and that you have the game to do it and you hear other people say it,” Masters began. “But as much as you say it, it never really hits home until you see yourself play well.
“I’ve been on a good stretch the past two weeks or so, kind of figuring some stuff out as far as to how to play in pressure situations. Hopefully I can get something out of it and keep on rolling.”
He’s not quite sure where he will play next.
“This has been such a big focus gearing up for it (Q-School) that I didn’t really plan past it,”
Masters said. “All I was thinking about was trying to get that top 6.”
So very close.
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed