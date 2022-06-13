A Dothan fan's take on the USFL

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gene Martin is a former sports writer from Dothan. He recently attended a USFL football game in Birmingham and shared his thoughts with the Dothan Eagle.

I mostly missed the USFL experience the first time around. I had a passing interest, but nothing serious.

I remember liking the Boston Breakers’ helmets and logo. Then, it was the New Orleans Breakers. Then, it was the Portland Breakers.

And so it went with the USFL in the 1980s, with Herschel Walker playing for Donald Trump, lots of league-level chaos and maneuvering, and all of it finally ending when an antitrust suit against the NFL, with the USFL winning a shocking amount of one whole dollar.

The award was trebled to three whole dollars due to it being an antitrust suit. According to espn.com, the three dollars accrued interest and came to a final amount of $3.76.

Google it. Interesting stuff.

Now the USFL is back with a more sensible minor-league approach, playing games in Birmingham. Not wanting to miss it again, my family decided to go and catch the 6-0 Birmingham Stallions at the 1-5 Pittsburgh Maulers on May 29, 2022.

And... it was pretty much what I expected, with some noticeable exceptions. Overall, it reminded me a lot of the Atlanta Falcons games I saw as a kid in the mid-1970s, during the Steve Bartkowski and Bubba Bean era.

Getting to Protective Stadium and to our seats was a relative breeze compared to an NFL game, then or now. Parking in Birmingham was $10 (no cash accepted, take your credit card). By the way, there is a Top Golf next door.

The “line” to get in was 40-50 people. No worries there, and very little profanity.

The stadium was appropriately-sized but the field was truly impressive. It absolutely popped visually, looking perfect and ready for play.

The video screens had all the graphics fans have come to expect, which was exciting. THAT wasn’t the case watching the old, muddy Falcons back in the day. We had a Jumbotron with many missing bulbs.

And it was hot. We chose the wrong side of the field to sit on; the other side had shade. Here’s a pro tip: Next time, we’ll sit at one of the shady tables at the top of the steps, if available.

Expect to pay $20 each person for any meal and almost as much for sports drinks for three. The chicken fingers were very good, though.

The football was rather slow compared to today’s NFL, no surprise there. The Stallions pulled away in the third quarter to win 26-16. It was close for a while, but only because neither team had enough offensive pop to take advantage of plentiful opportunities. Falcons fans of a certain age should find that far too familiar.

Mauler quarterback Vad Lee struggled all day. He was unable hit simple routes and rarely took a gamble across the middle or downfield. Birmingham’s J’Mar Smith fared better, hitting a few passes here and there. Both of them took too long to read defenses and took sacks (or worse) by waiting extra beats even when the receiver was wide open. Their stat lines weren’t impressive.

The marquis attraction was former Alabama University running back Bo Scarbrough, who ran for 100 yards and was solid all day. He barely missed out on a huge TD run when a Mauler defender made a diving shoestring tackle at the last possible instant.

The fans at Protective Stadium held their collective breath every time Bo touched the ball.

Pittsburgh’s Madre London had the best day. During the Maulers’ second drive, London got loose for several runs of 10 or more yards and scored to give his team the lead. That sort of run-heavy drive was common during the conservative 1970s. On that one drive, Birmingham had no answer for London, evoking memories of Chuck Foreman and Larry Csonka.

The best crew of the day were the kickers, especially the placekickers. Birmingham’s Brandon Aubrey had four field goals, and Pittsburgh’s Ramiz Ahmed hit from 58 yards out.

The rest of the game was fairly pedestrian with a few twists. A lumbering Pittsburgh fullback surprised the crowd when he hurdled a defensive back. A Birmingham superfan wearing a shark mask traded costume bling with an injured Stallion player (complete with television replays). The most exciting play was Bobby Holly’s 52-yard touchdown run on a Stallion fake punt.

The biggest score of the day for me, though, was I finally got to see a USFL game.

And I scored a New Orleans Breakers hat.