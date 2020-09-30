Abbeville’s Harris ready to lead at Jacksonville State

Thus, Jax State started searching for opponents and FSU answered the call.

Harris was getting out of class one day this summer when he and a teammate received the news together.

“Both of us got a message and it had a Florida State symbol on the message,” Harris said. “So I looked at my teammate and said, ‘Did you see this? Did you get the message?’

“We opened it up and we saw it had Oct. 3, Florida State, be ready. Once I saw that, it put chills in my body. I said, ‘It’s time to play ball and be ready to play against a big school and show the talents that I have.’”

Harris has never shied away from competition. He starred at Abbeville in football, baseball and basketball. Thus, having to sit out the 2017 season as a redshirt was tough at times.

“It was a learning year,” Harris said. “Luckily I had my cousin Siran up here, so he was basically motivating me every day and telling me this is the year where you can work your tail off to get better – bigger, faster, stronger. We grew up with each other, so it was a big help.

“He made sure I was good and made sure I knew where to go. If I needed something, I could go talk to him and he helped me out with everything.”