Accolades keep coming for former Enterprise Wildcat Donovan

The accolades keep coming in for former Enterprise baseball standout Brendan Donovan following his rookie season with Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals.

On Monday, Donovan was named as one of three finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year award as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The other two finalists for Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris.

Donovan was also named to Baseball America’s All-Rookie Team as a second baseman for the entire major league and was also recently named one of three finalists for the Players Choice National League Rookie of the Year as voted on by the players themselves. The Players Choice Rookie Of The Year award was won by Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider.

Donovan, who recently was named a Gold Glove winner by Rawlings for his versatile defensive play, had a standout season after being called up by the Cardinals in late April.

Known mostly for his defensive versatile in playing six different positions during the season, the 2015 Enterprise High graduate had a .394 on-base percentage, which led all rookies and was second on the Cardinals team behind Paul Goldschmidt, one of the contenders for the NL MVP. The OBP was third in Cardinals’ franchise history behind only Hall of Famer Stan Musical (.397, 1942) and likely Hall of Famer Albert Pujols (.403, 2001).

Donovan also became the first MLB player since 1900 to play different infield positions in the first four starts of his career.