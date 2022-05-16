After early morning loss, Wallace College Govs bounces back to reach state finals

OXFORD — The Wallace Govs are headed to the ACCC Baseball Tournament Championship game. That’s because the Govs rallied to defeat Coastal Alabama South 11-8 in an elimination game Monday afternoon.

Wallace will play Snead State in the championship game at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Govs would need to defeat the Parsons twice in order to claim the title.

The Govs bats came alive with 18 hits in the contest in the win over Coastal Alabama, but was just as important is the pitching of Ben Steward. In a tournament where pitching really matters, Steward tossed eight innings, saving the Govs bullpen.

“I didn’t feel that great and certainly didn’t have my best stuff early on,” Steward said. “I was missing in the heart of the plate and that’s how they got those four early runs.”

After the Govs scored one run in the top of the first, Coastal rallied for four runs to take the lead in in the bottom of the inning. The first run came on a wild pitch, and then Steward gave up a three-run bomb to Luke Swann.

The big inning for the Govs was the third. Wallace sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. The big blows were a three-run double by Zane Faulk and a two-run home by Kade Snell. The Govs also had an RBI single and an RBI sac fly from Jake Killingsworth and another RBI single from Snell.

From there the Govs tacked on two runs in the fourth, and single runs in the sixth and eighth. Steward only gave up four additional runs the rest of the way.

“We live to play another day,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “When you get to this point, it’s all about emotion. Tomorrow, we’ve got to play clean baseball for two games.”

Snead State 12, Wallace 10: Despite overcoming a two-run deficit from a game continued from the night before, the Wallace Govs just couldn’t stop the Snead State Parsons from scoring in the ACCC Baseball Tournament Monday morning.

The game was called Sunday night due to weather issues. At the time, Snead State led 4-2 at the end of the second inning.

When the game resumed Monday morning, the Govs quickly took the lead. They used the long ball to do it. Kade Snell hit a two- run homer followed by a solo blast from Don Williams, putting the Govs up 5-4.

The problem was the Govs just couldn’t stop the Parsons from scoring. Each Gov rally was answered by one from the Parsons. Snead went on to win the high-scoring affair 12-10.

After the Govs took their 5-4 lead when the game resumed, Snead quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Ryan Godfrey.

The Govs struck again in the top of the fourth with three more runs, and once again it was courtesy of the long ball. Calin Smith hit a solo shot while Zane Faulk hit a two-run blast.

As they had done before, the Parsons struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. It was the first inning the Parsons scored a run without the benefit of a homer.

Wallace only scored two more times in the contest, but the Parsons were able to score five times in the final three innings to win. The Govs loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but Ethan Kavanagh flew out to deep centerfield to end the game.

Snell led the Gov offense in the game. He went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Jake Killingsworth was 2-for 4 with an RBI.