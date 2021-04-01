After slow start, Govs earn sweep of LBW

As for the games themselves, the Govs sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning of game one and got eight hits. There was also a walk, a hit batter and a ground out thrown in the mix as part of the eight runs.

The hitting was so contagious that Zane Faulk and Ryan Tomlin actually had two hits each in the inning. Tomlin had three runs batted in and Faulk had one. Also collecting RBI hits in the inning were Myles White, John Rodriguez, and Kavanagh had a two-RBI single. The Govs came out the inning leading 9-1.

The Govs ended the game in the bottom of the fifth. White had an RBI single and Tomlin got a walk-off RBI single to right field.

After LBW’s Christian Collier led off game two with a solo homer over Eagle Stadium’s left field wall, the Govs quickly took control in the bottom half of the inning. In fact, LBW’s Chance Broussard didn’t make it out of the first inning after he gave up five runs.

Tomlin knocked in the first run with a single to centerfield. That was followed by a two-run homer to right field by Faulk. Mike Brewer and Don Williams each had RBI singles to put the Govs up 5-1.

The Saints didn’t go down without a fight, but each time they scored the Govs responded.