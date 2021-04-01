After slow start, Govs earn sweep of LBW

OZARK – The Wallace Govs started scoring in the fourth inning of their first game against the LBW Saints. They didn’t stop until the third inning of game two. By the time the two games ended, the Govs had another conference sweep.
The Govs and the Saints were tied 1-1 in the first before the Govs exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. That helped propel the Govs to an 11-1 victory. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Those multi-run innings continued into the second game. The Govs scored five runs right out of the gate and then held on for an 8-5 victory.
“These were two big wins for us,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “We hit the ball well, but unfortunately two of our players were injured. We don’t know how long we’ll be without them.”
Chaz Salter and Ethan Kavanagh were both injured while running out ground balls. Both players lunged to the base as they attempted to beat throws to first. Salter was injured in the first inning of game one so he was basically lost for doubleheader. Kavanagh’s injury happened in game two. Both are starters and it could have a big impact on the Govs lineup going forward.
“Chaz is our No. 3 hitter,” Sasser said. “He’s the hottest hitter we’ve got right now. We’ll be fine, but it is going to take away some of the things we want to do.”
As for the games themselves, the Govs sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning of game one and got eight hits. There was also a walk, a hit batter and a ground out thrown in the mix as part of the eight runs.
The hitting was so contagious that Zane Faulk and Ryan Tomlin actually had two hits each in the inning. Tomlin had three runs batted in and Faulk had one. Also collecting RBI hits in the inning were Myles White, John Rodriguez, and Kavanagh had a two-RBI single. The Govs came out the inning leading 9-1.
The Govs ended the game in the bottom of the fifth. White had an RBI single and Tomlin got a walk-off RBI single to right field.
After LBW’s Christian Collier led off game two with a solo homer over Eagle Stadium’s left field wall, the Govs quickly took control in the bottom half of the inning. In fact, LBW’s Chance Broussard didn’t make it out of the first inning after he gave up five runs.
Tomlin knocked in the first run with a single to centerfield. That was followed by a two-run homer to right field by Faulk. Mike Brewer and Don Williams each had RBI singles to put the Govs up 5-1.
The Saints didn’t go down without a fight, but each time they scored the Govs responded.
In the second inning, the Saints got two runs back, but in the bottom half the Govs got two of their own thanks to an RBI single from Boris Pena and a RBI double by White.
The same thing happened in the fourth inning when the Saints added two runs. The Govs responded with an RBI single from Rodriguez in the bottom half to account for the Govs final fun.
The Govs are now in first place of the Southern Division with a conference record of 13-1. They are 26-9 overall. LBW is in fourth place at 10-8, 15-15 overall.
The teams will wrap up their conference series Saturday at noon in Andalusia.