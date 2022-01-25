Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame inducts first class

The first class of the Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame was ushered in Tuesday at the Dothan Civic Center.

The hall was created by Dothan’s Mike Schmitz to honor those in the Wiregrass who have dedicated their lives to their families and communities while also making time to live a healthy lifestyle through sports and adventure.

Schmitz is an avid adventurer himself, having summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked to the first base camp of Mt. Everest, swam from Alcatraz to the Golden Gate Bridge and bicycled across the United States to raise money for neglected and abused children. He also competed in over 100 triathlons and the Ironman competition in Hawaii.

As chairman of the hall of fame, Schmitz selected the inductees and financed the event.

The individual inductees include James Bullinger, Nick Ciuzio, Larry and Rona Dykes, Eddie Ray Hunt, Jr., Melinda and Buck McClendon, Kim Meeker, Dale Nash, Joe Copeland, Bob Theune and Charles Coggins.

Among the groups inducted were the Special Olympics Gold Medal volleyball team, James Wells & the Southeast Alabama Mountainbikers and Troy Fountain & the Wiregrass Foundation Board Members.