Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame inducts first class

The first class of the Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame was ushered in Tuesday at the Dothan Civic Center.
The hall was created by Dothan’s Mike Schmitz to honor those in the Wiregrass who have dedicated their lives to their families and communities while also making time to live a healthy lifestyle through sports and adventure.
Schmitz is an avid adventurer himself, having summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked to the first base camp of Mt. Everest, swam from Alcatraz to the Golden Gate Bridge and bicycled across the United States to raise money for neglected and abused children. He also competed in over 100 triathlons and the Ironman competition in Hawaii.
As chairman of the hall of fame, Schmitz selected the inductees and financed the event.
The individual inductees include James Bullinger, Nick Ciuzio, Larry and Rona Dykes, Eddie Ray Hunt, Jr., Melinda and Buck McClendon, Kim Meeker, Dale Nash, Joe Copeland, Bob Theune and Charles Coggins.
Among the groups inducted were the Special Olympics Gold Medal volleyball team, James Wells & the Southeast Alabama Mountainbikers and Troy Fountain & the Wiregrass Foundation Board Members.
“The folks who are professionals have hall of fames, but our community has extraordinary people that do incredible things but never get credit for it,” Schmitz to the Dothan Eagle earlier this month. “This is my baby, so if someone is mad that they are not in, they can talk to me, because we’ll always have another year, I hope.”
The following are brief bios on the inductees.
Dale Nash: Began competing in triathlons when he was 45 and has competed in 45 Ironman competitions, including 32 of the 70.3 mile races and 13 of the 140.6 mile full Ironman competitions.
Eddie Ray Hunt, Jr.: The Northview graduate is a state powerlifting champion and holds an International powerlifting world record despite just beginning powerlifting in 2019.
Nick Ciuzio: An outdoor enthusiast and mountain climber who recently had a successful climb of Mt. Danali, the highest mountain peak in North America.
James Bullinger: The avid hiker has traveled to Ecuador and hiked the third highest volcano and has taken up high pointing, which is climbing the highest points in the 50 states.
Larry and Ronna Dykes: They joined Dothan Runners Club in 1979, with Ronna serving as the newsletter editor since 1980 and Larry as the president since 1986 in promoting running and working with area organizations to raise money for a wide range of charitable causes.
Kim Meeker: A mountain bike rider whose work-related contributions while an employee with the Dothan Department of Leisure Services were instrumental in the development of the Westgate Tennis Center and the Dothan Forever Wild Trails.
Charles Coggins, Joe Copeland and Bob Theune: The trio along with Mike Schmitz completed a four-week cross country bike ride of more than 3,000 miles to raise over $100,000 for the Wiregrass Children’s Home in the process.
Melinda and Buck McClendon: Inspired by her son, Buck, Melinda championed the idea for a ball field and park created specifically for children with special needs. Today, the Dothan Rotary’s Miracle Field serves those in the special needs community throughout Dothan and surrounding areas.
Troy Fountain and The Wiregrass Foundation: The Wiregrass Foundation became involved with the Forever Wild Trails program when they assisted with grants to connect several areas of the trails.
James Wells and Southeast Alabama Mountain Bikers: Wells and members of the club were instrumental in the creation of the Forever Wild Trails by volunteering their time, energy and work and continue to assist with trail maintenance.
Dothan Special Olympics Gold medal volleyball team: In 2011, the Dothan Special Olympics volleyball team won the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Athens, Greece, by going undefeated throughout the competition.