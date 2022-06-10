Alabama State Games competitions take place this weekend

For spectators wanting to get their fill of sports this weekend, there are plenty of viewing choices during the XXXIX Alabama State Games being held in the Wiregrass Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of athletes from across the state will be competing at venues in Dothan, Enterprise, Ozark and Daleville in a variety of Olympic-style sports.

The State Games, originated in 1982 at the request of the U.S. Olympic Committee, are making their fourth stop in Dothan and are being hosted by the cities of Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark in partnership with Coffee County, Dale County and Houston County.

There will be a new sport added to the roster of events this year – flag football – an ever-growing sport nationwide that will be held on Saturday at Northcutt Field within the Westgate Complex in Dothan.

In fact, moving around from facility to facility within the confines of Westgate provides plenty of opportunities to view a wide-range of sports.

Besides flag football, the complex will also be the host site of Miracle League baseball, soccer, swimming and tennis.

A quick trip across town finds gymnastics at United Gymnastics and Cheer, bowling at Patricia Lanes, disc golf and archery at Eastgate Park, 12U baseball at James Oates Park and Ninja challenge at Xtreme Air Trampoline Park.

Ozark will also be busy in hosting Judo and Taekowndo at the Ozark Civic Center, 13+ baseball at Eagle Stadium, 5K run at Ed Lisenby Lake trail and wrestling at Carroll High School.

Enterprise will host many track and field athletes at Enterprise High School and volleyball will be held at the Johnny Henderson Complex.

Daleville will be the host site of rifle and pistol competitions at the Tri-State Gun Club.

For a listing of times of the events with all of the addresses, go to www.alagames.com