Alabama State Games open Friday with fireworks show

As usual, the Alabama State Games scheduled for this weekend will be ushered in with a bang as the opening ceremony Friday night will conclude with a huge fireworks display at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

The State Games returned to the area last year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Huntsville hosted the event in 2018 and 2019 following a three-year stint in the Wiregrass. It marks the 34th year of the Olympic-style sports event being held in Alabama.

The opening ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group of Dothan, is always a big part of the event. It’s free to the public and will be televised state-wide on Alabama Public Television.

Athletes are scheduled to compete Saturday and Sunday among 18 sports hosted by the cities of Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark in partnership with Coffee County, Dale County and Houston County.

The State Games started in 1982 at the request of the United States Olympic Committee and the first event in the state was held in Auburn with 600 athletes in four sports. Now thousands of athletes attend each year in what is the largest multi-sports event in the state each year.

On Friday, gates will open at 3 p.m. for the athletes to check-in and also the beginning of the State Games fanfare, where many local food trucks will be set up selling food for all to enjoy.

The State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit will be held at 5:30 for the athletes, parents and coaches. Kim Vickers, associate executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, is the keynote speaker for the summit. This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which leveled the playing field for females in sports. Vickers is the first woman to hold an executive position in the 100-year history of the AHSAA.

The theme of the evening is “Olympic dreams start here” and will be directed by Robert W. Smith, the coordinator of the Music Industry Program of the John M. Long School of Music at Troy University.

This year nurses will be recognized through the State Games’ honoring of our heroes program.

There will also be 10 scholarships awarded at the conclusion of the ceremony through a drawing.

“We provide opportunities through our scholarship initiative program to help Alabamians achieve their own success,” said Laura Burt, director of business development for the State Games. “To date, we have awarded $316,000 in academic scholarships through the program and we’re going to add to that total at the National Peanut Festival on June 10 by drawing 10 names from registered athletes that are present that night.

“Attending both the leadership summit and opening ceremony, the scholarship value is $1,500. Attending opening ceremony only, the scholarship value is $1,000. Registered athletes are eligible and must be present at the drawing, which takes place after the conclusion of the fireworks.”

The opening ceremony is expected to end around 8:30 with the fireworks display.