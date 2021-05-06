Alabama State Games return to Wiregrass in June

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re going to add adult volleyball – outdoor grass volleyball – and it’s going to be in Daleville,” Kelly said. “That’s another one of our new events that we’re excited about. We wanted to have volleyball in the games for a long time, and this is exciting to me that we’ve been able to do that.”

Registration is currently open on the website www.alagames.com

“You need to check with each individual sport, because registration ends at a different time,” Kelly said. “We have some registrations that won’t end until the week of the games, and others that will end at the end of May.

“Just go to the website and click onto whatever sport you’re interested in and you can find out all of the information on the website. If you have any questions, you can contact us.

“We’ve had one who called the other day who said, ‘I’m 82 years old. I have a telephone, don’t like computers and don’t have a computer and you’re going to have to do something for me,’ so we did. We’ll help you.”