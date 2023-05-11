The Alabama State Games are currently looking for 13U baseball teams to take part in its gold-medal baseball tournament June 9-11 in Jefferson County.

The State Games is offering 13U baseball teams a special registration price of $100 per team with a guarantee of four games. (The guarantee depends on the number of teams who register).

The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be telecast live statewide across the Alabama State Games Television Network (including WBRC (Birmingham), WAFF (Huntsville), WSFA (Montgomery), WALA (Mobile), WTVY (Dothan)).

For additional information or questions please email support@alagames.com.