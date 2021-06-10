Alabama State Games set for this weekend in Wiregrass

“He does so much for young people, that I thought he was perfect for that, and being from Dothan,” State Games executive director Dean Kelly said. “We’re excited about that.”

There will be extra incentive for the athletes to attend both the leadership summit and the opening ceremonies as scholarship money will be given out to 10 lucky recipients that can be used towards any four-year, two-year or technical post-high school institution.

“If a registered athlete is at the leadership summit and then comes to the opening ceremonies and their ticket is drawn, they get a $1,500 scholarship,” Kelly said. “If they’re just at the opening ceremonies, they’ll get a $1,000 scholarship.

“We’re going to give out 10 of them, so we’re going to give out up to $15,000 in scholarships. We’re excited because it’s the biggest scholarship we’ve ever offered during the State Games.”

There are a variety of sports that athletes can compete in on Saturday, from disc golf to soccer to pickleball to wrestling to baton twirling.