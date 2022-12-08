Aline Krauter fires 10-under par 62 at Highland Oaks during LPGA Q-School

The approach shot by Aline Krauter on her final hole of the day landed and spun back within a foot of the hole.

She walked to the green with a smile on her face to finish off her best round ever in competition, a 10-under par 62 during what was the first of four rounds being played at Highland Oaks in Dothan in the final week of LPGA Q-School.

“Probably a couple of years ago I had a 9-under, I believe, when I was 15,” the 22-year-old native of Stuggart, Germany, said of her best competitive round before Thursday. “So that was a long time ago … that was before college.”

Krauter was part of the Stanford University national championship team last spring and has embarked on her first year as a professional. She’s among 75 players in Dothan this week competing in the final four rounds of qualifying school, where the top 45 players and ties in the field earn LPGA status for the upcoming season.

The two-week tournament is played on two Robert Trent Jones Trail golf courses, the first four rounds at Magnolia Grove in Mobile and the final four in Dothan. The scores are cumulative.

Pretty much everything went well Thursday for Krauter with five birdies on both sides of the course.

“I think I was in a really good mental state out there,” Krauter said. “I was really calm and had so much fun out there. Everything obviously went pretty well.

“I hit a couple of wedges and irons really close to tap them in. I hit a couple of really, really good putts, which was lacking last week. So it’s great to see that come together this week.”

It’s the first time Krauter has played on the Highland Oaks course other than practice rounds this week.

“I think it’s for sure tough, even though it probably didn’t look like it today,” Krauter said. “The greens are tough. You have to hit small spots on the green, or they’ll feed somewhere else or you’ll have a long putt, a tricky putt. For sure you’re iron game has to be good.”

Having a good frame of mind on the course proved beneficial.

“In between shots I’m not thinking about golf,” Krauter said. “I talk to my caddie about a bunch of different things. I had really good rhythm today so I think that helped for sure. Not getting too hectic over shots or making impulse decisions.”

Having her mother, Carina, in town helped as well.

“I think it makes everything around it more comfortable, for sure,” Krauter said. “She can’t come to every event, but she does when she can.”

While qualifying school can understandably be stressful, Krauter takes a level-headed approach.

“There’s for sure a lot of pressure and it’s just a very high-strung environment,” Krauter said. “Everyone is fighting for their career. I think I’ve dealt with it pretty well.

“I don’t try to treat it any different than any other tournament, and it really isn’t any different technically. Obviously it’s going to kind of lead you to a certain spot in your career, but I’m trying not to treat it any differently.”

Being on the professional circuit since this past summer hasn’t come with many surprises for the former college standout.

“I think it’s been pretty similar, to be honest,” Krauter said. “Sort of with Q-School and different tournaments, I try to keep it the same. I think that’s worked pretty well.

“I try not to focus on others and say, ‘Hey, what are they doing, do I need to be changing things?’ I think it’s been good so far. My college career has been good so I’m just trying to carry that over.”

Krauter moved into a five-way tie for second place after five rounds, one stroke behind leader Lauren Hartlage of Elizabethtown, Ky., who shot a 3-under 69 Thursday and is 17-under for the tourney.

Play continues at Highland Oaks Friday morning and the tournament will conclude Sunday. To see results and tee times, go to www.lpga.com